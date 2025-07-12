Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation, Donates to Texas Flood Victims and Launches Relief Initiative

CHICAGO, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Anosh Ahmed, a respected Republican figure and founder of the Anosh Supports America First Foundation, has pledged immediate aid to families affected by the devastating floods across Texas. Demonstrating his deep commitment to American values and conservative leadership, Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation has announced plans to donate to relief efforts, support grieving families, and help rebuild homes for uninsured victims.

Standing with Texas

As rising waters displace thousands across the state, Dr. Anosh Ahmed has activated his foundation’s emergency response team to work with local authorities and communities hardest hit by the disaster. His support will focus on:

Direct financial assistance to families who have lost loved ones



to families who have lost loved ones Shelter and essential supplies for displaced residents



for displaced residents Home rebuilding assistance for uninsured families



for uninsured families Collaboration with churches, community organizations, and first responders to ensure effective outreach



“When Americans suffer, we don’t wait — we act,” said Dr. Anosh Ahmed. “This is not just about recovery. It’s about restoring dignity and security for our fellow citizens.”

America First in Action

Founded earlier this year, the Anosh Supports America First Foundation was created to uphold and support the pillars of American strength — the military, law enforcement including members of Department of Justice and ex-FBI agents and their families, first responders, and patriotic communities. Dr. Anosh Ahmed’s latest move expands that mission into disaster relief, reinforcing his belief that helping those in need is one of the most American acts of all.

“Being a proud Republican and believer in America First means stepping up when our people need help — not just with words, but with real action,” he added.

Rebuilding Lives, Not Just Structures

Dr. Anosh Ahmed’s Texas relief plan includes long-term support beyond the initial recovery. His foundation will:

Fund home reconstruction for uninsured families



Provide mental health and grief counseling resources



Support first responders and veterans affected by the disaster



Launch community rebuilding initiatives focused on resilience and preparedness



A special “Texas Strong: America First Gala” will be hosted by the foundation in Dallas to raise additional funds and awareness.

Supporting Those Who Serve

Dr. Ahmed emphasized that veterans, police officers, and military families will be given priority in the foundation’s housing and aid programs. His long-standing appreciation for America’s protectors is at the heart of every initiative he undertakes.

“Our heroes in uniform deserve more than just our thanks—they deserve action. This relief effort will ensure they are not left behind,” Dr. Anosh Ahmed stated.

About Dr. Anosh Ahmed

Dr. Anosh Ahmed is a physician, entrepreneur, and Republican philanthropist dedicated to the principles of service, patriotism, and community. Through his Anosh Supports America First Foundation, he works to uplift those who serve and strengthen American communities in times of need.

Media Contact:

Sandra Gomez

Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation

+1 (346) 768 7004

legal@anoshinc.com

https://www.anoshinc.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44518bec-dce1-4659-9935-3be889f0fa4b