SciChart Wins Healthcare Tech of the Year at 2025 National Technology Awards

LONDON, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciChart, the world’s leading provider of high-performance charting and data visualization software, has been awarded Healthcare Tech of the Year at the 2025 National Technology Awards — one of the UK’s most prestigious honors for technology innovation.

Run annually by National Technology News, the awards celebrate groundbreaking contributions across AI, healthtech, fintech, cybersecurity, and more. SciChart was selected from a competitive field of medtech innovators for its pivotal role in enabling real-time clinical decisions in some of healthcare’s most demanding environments — from neurorehabilitation and surgical platforms to large-scale telehealth deployments.

“This award recognizes a silent but powerful revolution,” said Andrew Burnett-Thompson, CEO and Founder of SciChart. “Medical technology is only as useful as the decisions it enables. With SciChart, we’re helping clinicians and researchers around the world make faster, safer, smarter decisions — when seconds matter most.”

Driving the Future of Data-Driven Care

In an era where precision and speed are paramount, SciChart is redefining the possibilities for medical interfaces, driving innovation from operating rooms to rehabilitation labs and critical care dashboards.

Real-Time Recovery for Motor-Impaired Patients

In advanced neurorehabilitation trials, SciChart enabled real-time visualization of muscle activity, kinematic movement, and neural stimulation — all on a single interface. This allowed clinicians to align stimulation with patient motion dynamically, contributing to patients regaining voluntary movement within days.

Advanced Imaging and Diagnostics

For cutting-edge clinical applications like ultrafast laser data and fluorescence capture, SciChart slashed rendering delays from 20 minutes to under 2 seconds. This unparalleled speed empowers surgeons to make immediate intraoperative decisions using live feedback and AI-generated signal analysis.

“SciChart delivered the speed and performance we needed to handle complex, high-resolution medical data — something our previous tools just couldn’t keep up with.” – Head of Innovation, Surgical Technology Company

Scalable Telehealth Across 5,000+ Patients

One of the world’s leading medical technology providers deployed SciChart to power real-time patient monitoring across 25 hospitals — enabling clinicians to respond faster to critical events and improving care for over 5,000 patients daily. Custom dashboards enabled clinicians to spot anomalies instantly, while streamlined workflows improved operational efficiency across hospital networks.

Powering the Interface Between AI and Action

As AI reshapes diagnostics and intervention, it creates a new challenge: delivering insights in real time, clearly and reliably. SciChart provides the high-performance visualization layer that bridges the gap between algorithmic output and clinical action — enabling live, data-rich user interfaces in surgery, diagnostics, and remote care.

Unlike generic charting libraries, SciChart is purpose-built specifically for demanding, real-time medical applications, seamlessly transforming abstract data into clinically actionable insights. From live kinematic visualizations to fluorescence overlays, SciChart is the silent engine behind the next generation of healthcare technology.

About SciChart

Founded in 2010, SciChart provides the world’s fastest, most flexible data visualization libraries. Trusted across industries where performance is paramount — including healthcare, finance, energy, and scientific research — SciChart empowers critical decision-making. Learn more at www.scichart.com .

Press Contact

Alicja Radwanska

Chief Marketing Officer, SciChart

alicja@scichart.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0f21381-3988-455d-a1dc-1a565812a315

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66d122f6-d895-446e-8742-1b77f54d1d8e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5836734c-34c3-4249-87c8-c4fe1bbbd342