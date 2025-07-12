Ripplecoin Mining Unveils Revolutionary Free Cloud Mining App, Set to Reshape Cryptocurrency Investment and Profit for All

LOS ANGELES, Calif, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past decade, cryptocurrency mining has evolved from "garage mining machines" and "professional mining farms" to today's "mobile computing power". This process has not only greatly reduced the technical threshold, but also given more ordinary users the opportunity to share the dividends of digital asset growth. Today, Ripplecoin Mining, the world's leading cloud mining platform, has once again promoted industry innovation and officially released a free cloud mining mobile application for global users, completely simplifying the profit path of cryptocurrency.

This release coincides with the market ushering in a new round of rising cycles. In the past 24 hours, mainstream assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) have collectively risen by more than 5%. At the same time, more than $1.1 billion in short funds have been liquidated, causing a large number of investors to begin to seek more robust digital asset allocation methods. Compared with high-leverage transactions and complex DeFi operations, cloud mining's "non-transactional passive income model" is receiving unprecedented attention.





From mining machines to computing power services: three eras of cloud mining

Early cryptocurrency mining required users to invest in expensive hardware and master chip parameters, power management and blockchain algorithm knowledge; the cloud mining platform that was born later tried to centralize computing power and simplify operations through remote leasing; and by 2025, the new cloud mining platform represented by Ripplecoin Mining, which is mobile, AI-driven, and supported by green energy, has further optimized this process and truly realized "everyone can mine, mining everywhere".

"In the past, only a very small number of professionals could participate in mining, but today, we hope that everyone can enjoy the returns brought by the growth of digital assets through cloud computing power." said a spokesperson for the Ripplecoin Mining platform.

Ripplecoin Mining's new free cloud mining app highlights:

Completely free trial: New users will receive $15 computing power upon registration, and can experience the real mining process without investment.

Support multi-currency participation: Start contracts through mainstream currencies such as BTC, XRP, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and automatically distribute dividends every day.

AI intelligent scheduling: The system switches the optimal mining resources in real time according to market returns and energy consumption conditions to improve revenue efficiency.

Green energy nodes: 100% use wind and solar data centers to reduce carbon emissions.

Security guarantee: McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection mechanisms build a bank-level security barrier

Fully automatic profit distribution: No operation is required, the profit is automatically credited every day, and can be withdrawn at any time.

Three steps to start your free mining journey:

Register an account: Click here to visit the official website and quickly register an account using your email address.

Get rewards: New users can get a free computing power reward worth $15 after registration, and can start experiencing cloud mining without any investment.

Choose a contract: Browse the mining contracts recommended by the platform, choose a suitable plan based on your budget and goals, and start the profit process immediately.

Typical contract plans and profit examples

Ripplecoin Mining currently provides a variety of smart contract plans to meet the budgets and profit goals of different users. All contracts on the platform are driven by green energy, the system is stable, and the profits are settled on a daily basis. The following is a reference data for some commonly selected plans by some users:

Contract Price Contract Duration Daily Earnings Total Revenue $100 2Days $5 $100 + $10 $500 5Days $6 $500 + $30 $1,200 8Days $16 $1,300 + $130 $3,000 12Days $43 $3,000 + $518 $8,200 22Days $125 $8,100 + $2,742 $23,500 30Days $409 $23,500 + $12,267

User feedback: Stable digital asset growth channel

"I knew nothing about mining." Lisa, a user from Manchester, UK, said, "I activated the computing power in less than two minutes after downloading Ripplecoin Mining. Now I can see the income of XRP and BTC arrive every day, without any exchange operation."

As the market returns to rationality, more and more users realize that crypto assets do not necessarily rely on trading to make profits. Reasonable use of computing resources can also obtain stable "after-sleep income".





About Ripplecoin Mining

Founded in 2017, Ripplecoin Mining is one of the earliest brands in the world to provide legal cloud mining services. The platform currently serves more than 9.5 million users in more than 180 countries and regions. By integrating AI scheduling, green energy and user-friendly experience, Ripplecoin Mining is leading the crypto mining industry into a truly mass era.

Disclaimer: The content of this press release does not constitute any form of investment advice, trading advice or financial commitment. There are risks in the cryptocurrency market. Cloud mining participants need to carefully evaluate the potential results based on their actual situation. It is recommended to consult a professional financial advisor in advance.