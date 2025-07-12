Bitcoin Solaris Presale Enters Final Weeks With Limited-Time Price Reduction





TALLINN, Estonia, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With interest in blockchain innovation surging, Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) is making headlines by rolling out a limited-time price rollback during its ongoing presale—now in Phase 11. Originally priced at $11, BTC-S tokens are now available for just $5, giving new buyers access to a lower entry point as the project approaches its official launch.

Meet Bitcoin Solaris: A New Kind of Crypto Experience

Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) isn’t just another altcoin. It’s a dual-consensus, dual-layer blockchain built to reward holders, power dApps, and offer scalability for real-world usage. But more than that, it’s interactive. You don’t just hold BTC-S. You use it, mine it, and earn from it.

The system is powered by a hybrid PoW and DPoS mechanism:

The Base Layer runs SHA-256 Proof-of-Work for maximum security



The Solaris Layer adds Delegated Proof-of-Stake for high throughput



Validators rotate every 24 hours



Achieves up to 10,000 TPS with 2-second finality



Smart contracts are built in Rust for speed and scalability



Energy use is minimized without sacrificing decentralization



Bitcoin Solaris uses this infrastructure to deliver something traditional BTC never could, direct holder rewards.

Bitcoin Was the Beginning BTC-S Is the Evolution

Presale Frenzy: Momentum With a Twist

Bitcoin Solaris is in Phase 11 of its presale, and the stats speak volumes:

Current Price: $11



Launch Price: $20



Over 14,150 users have already joined



More than $6.6 million raised



One of the shortest presales in the market



Only around 3 weeks left



But here’s the twist. BTC-S has launched a Price Rollback. For a limited time, buyers can get in at $5 instead of $11. This is not a bonus. It’s a rare opening to claim a lower price tier for those ready to move quickly.

To receive tokens at launch, wallets like Trust Wallet and Metamask are recommended for seamless delivery.

Presale access is available at Bitcoin Solaris .

Mobile Mining Made Simple

Mining used to mean warehouses of loud fans and endless electricity bills. Not anymore. Through the exciting release of the Solaris Nova App, BTC-S users will soon mine directly from mobile phones or laptops.

No technical skills required



Device-optimized mining via adaptive algorithm



Built-in wallet and dashboard



Compatible with all major OS platforms



Learn more with the live mining calculator





It’s crypto mining without the friction.

Verified and Backed By Audits

Security matters. That’s why Bitcoin Solaris has passed audits by Cyberscope and Freshcoins . These certifications confirm smart contract integrity and reduce risk for users entering the presale or mining phase.

Community updates are constant through Telegram and X , where users can follow news, network stats, and app previews.

Not Just a Plan. A Roadmap in Motion.

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t talking in vague ideas. It’s building with precision. The roadmap is aggressive and already underway:

Phase 1 launched the presale and token generation



Phase 2 will launch testnet, wallets, and dual-layer integration



Phase 3 prepares the mainnet and developer toolkit



Phase 4 launches the mainnet, mining app, and governance



Later phases bring in a mining marketplace, layer-2 scaling, DEX, and institutional tools





View the full Bitcoin Solaris Roadmap here .

Influencers Are Already Watching

The community isn’t the only group taking notice. Influencers like Crypto Vlog have published deep dives breaking down why Bitcoin Solaris could become one of the most talked-about projects in 2025.

Final Verdict

Other coins may dominate headlines with corporate adoption. But if you’re a user who wants to earn, interact, and build wealth every day, Bitcoin Solaris is the next-generation alternative. With daily rewards, mobile mining, and smart contract scalability, BTC-S is ready for the spotlight.

