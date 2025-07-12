XRP Rally Reignites Crypto Buzz as DRML Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts

New York, NY, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A surge in XRP’s market performance this week has reenergized crypto markets and drawn fresh attention from both retail and institutional investors. Riding the wave of renewed enthusiasm, DRML Miner—a global name in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining—has announced the official launch of its newest line of mining contract packages, designed to offer simple, secure, and scalable ways to earn passive crypto income.

This strategic rollout comes at a time when investor confidence in digital assets is climbing rapidly, with XRP leading the charge. As demand grows for efficient, no-hassle mining solutions, DRML Miner’s updated offerings arrive with perfect timing.

XRP’s Breakout Fuels Broader Crypto Momentum

XRP’s latest price rally—its most significant since early 2024—has exceeded market expectations, thanks to strong fundamentals, expanding network capabilities, and heightened institutional involvement. This breakout has reinvigorated investor sentiment and spurred a new wave of interest in crypto income strategies, especially those that pair reliability with long-term potential.

With XRP on the rise and wider interest in decentralized finance continuing to build, DRML Miner is seizing the moment to provide solutions that serve both newcomers and experienced crypto participants alike.

DRML Miner Unveils Scalable Mining Contracts for 2025

DRML Miner’s new contract lineup is built to simplify cloud mining and deliver dependable returns with minimal barriers to entry. The platform requires no hardware, no technical setup, and no ongoing maintenance—users can mine coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP directly through the cloud, from anywhere in the world.

Key features of the new contracts include:

Instant Mining Activation





Daily Payouts to Secure Wallets





Transparent Performance Tracking





Flexible Contract Durations (10 to 365 Days)





Zero-Cost Entry Option for New Users





New registrants can begin earning immediately through DRML’s complimentary mining package—a no-investment-required offer ideal for users looking to explore the platform before committing to premium plans.

Built for Profit, Backed by Trust

DRML’s premium contracts are optimized for fast ROI and are tailored to meet a range of investor goals—from short-term yield to long-term accumulation. Each plan is powered by DRML’s global network of renewable energy mining farms and utilizes automated performance optimization tools to deliver maximum efficiency.

Security and transparency remain at the core of the DRML Miner ecosystem. All mining activity is governed by smart contracts with full visibility into earnings, payout schedules, and network performance. The platform also incorporates bank-grade encryption, regular system audits, and multilingual customer support for a seamless user experience.

Community Growth Through Referrals

To support ongoing platform growth, DRML Miner has also upgraded its referral rewards system. Registered users can invite others to join and earn commissions on every successful referral—offering a secondary income stream that compounds alongside mining earnings.

The Future of Mining Has Arrived

As the crypto market enters a new bullish phase, DRML Miner’s newly launched mining packages offer an accessible, low-risk entry point for individuals and investors seeking to benefit from this momentum. Whether you’re new to crypto or expanding an existing portfolio, DRML Miner provides the tools and flexibility needed to generate passive income in today’s evolving market.

About DRML Miner



Founded in 2018, DRML Miner is a leading cloud mining platform offering secure, scalable, and eco-friendly cryptocurrency mining solutions to users worldwide. By combining smart contract technology, energy-efficient infrastructure, and user-focused tools, DRML Miner empowers modern investors to mine with confidence.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.