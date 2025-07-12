New Opportunity for Bitcoin Holders: Earn up to $52,128 in Daily Profits with COME Mining Cloud Mining Platform





New York City, NY, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COME Mining, the world's leading cloud mining platform, has officially released a new mobile application that allows users to mine Bitcoin (BTC),Ripple(XRP),Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC) for free without purchasing physical mining machines, greatly simplifying the cryptocurrency mining process.

COME Mining is committed to creating a safe and transparent cloud mining environment, achieving "on-chain mining, visible income, and verifiable computing power", and providing global users with a reliable digital asset value-added channel.

An official spokesperson for COME Mining said:

“Our goal is to make cryptocurrency mining as easy and accessible as mobile banking. By eliminating the high equipment investment and technical barriers, we make it easy for more people to participate in the growth of crypto assets.”

Mobile App Highlights

Mobile mining experience

The simple and friendly interface design allows users to monitor mining contracts, view daily income, and manage investment assets at any time.

Top security

The application integrates McAfee® and Cloudflare® security architectures, and multiple encryptions ensure the security of users' digital assets.

Newbie exclusive benefits

New registered users can get a $15 registration bonus , and they can also receive $0.60 for daily sign-in, and continuous income is at their fingertips.

Flexible contract selection

From short-term mining plans starting at $15 to long-term stable contracts, it is suitable for different budgets and investment goals.

24-hour service guarantee

The platform has 100% system uptime and is equipped with 24-hour online customer service to ensure users have an uninterrupted mining experience.

Cloud Mining Contract Selection (Taking BTC Package as an Example)

【Avalon Nano 3S】: Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $7.

【Avalon Miner A1326-109T】: Investment amount: $500, total net profit: $500 + $30.

【Avalon Miner A15Pro-221T】: Investment amount: $3,500, total net profit: $3,500 + $924.

【On-rack Filecoin Miner】: Investment amount: $8,700, total net profit: $8,700 + $4,719.75.

【Bitcoin Miner S21 XP+ Hyd】: Investment amount: $12,500, total net profit: $12,500 + $8,250.

【ANTSPACE HW5】: Investment amount: $60,000, total net profit: $60,000 + $52,128.

Profits are automatically settled daily. When the account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw it to your personal crypto wallet or reinvest it to get more returns.

Quick Start Guide

1. Visit the official website comemining.com

2. Register an account and receive the novice reward

3. Select a suitable contract and start mining

4. Enjoy daily income and flexibly manage assets

About COME Mining

COME Mining was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, UK. As the world's leading digital asset cloud mining platform, the company's service network covers more than 180 countries and regions and is trusted by more than 6 million users. The platform is committed to building an open, fair and sustainable mining ecosystem to enable more people to easily participate in the blockchain economy.





Join the cloud mining revolution by visiting the official website https://comemining.com or downloading the COME Mining mobile app today. With this new mobile app, managing your cryptocurrency investments will never be easier and safer.

