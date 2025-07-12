Earn 3,777 XRP Daily! BJMINING Attracts a Surge of XRP Whales

Washington, D.C., July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Ripple’s July 2 submission of a national banking license application to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), XRP holders worldwide are flocking to BJMINING, a leading cloud mining platform. Over the past week, the number of registered XRP users on BJMINING has surged by 300%. By converting idle XRP into mining power, users are unlocking a new passive income stream—earning up to $7,500 per day—while still retaining the benefits of traditional token holding. This trend highlights a deeper integration between the XRP ecosystem and next-generation financial tools, especially amid accelerating regulatory momentum.





Why Are XRP Holders Worldwide Choosing BJMINING?

Regulatory Breakthroughs Drive Asset Growth Opportunities

Ripple’s application for a banking license marks a major milestone for XRP’s legitimacy in traditional financial markets. According to The Wall Street Journal, the application was filed on July 2 and is expected to significantly boost XRP’s liquidity and institutional trust. However, merely holding XRP still subjects users to price volatility. BJMINING offers an innovative solution that allows users to purchase mining contracts directly with XRP—enabling them to mine leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin without selling their holdings, effectively combining token appreciation with mining rewards.

Unlocking Idle XRP with Zero Barriers

BJMINING lowers the entry threshold with the following features:

$15 Signup Bonus: New users receive $15 in starter credit immediately upon registration, which can be used to purchase mining power.

Start with Just $100: Even small holders can participate, eliminating the high costs traditionally associated with mining hardware.

One-Click XRP Conversion: Deposited XRP is automatically converted into USD mining power at real-time exchange rates, and earnings can be withdrawn in XRP or other cryptocurrencies.

Global Infrastructure and Cutting-Edge Technology

60+ Green Mining Sites: All facilities are powered by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, reducing electricity costs by 40%.

AI-Powered Mining Scheduler: Dynamically optimizes mining strategies with 99.9% uptime and reduces income volatility by 65%.

Military-Grade Security: Certified by McAfee® and Cloudflare®, with user assets additionally protected by AIG insurance coverage.





Verified Returns: How XRP Holders Grow Wealth with BJMINING

BJMINING offers a variety of flexible contracts tailored to XRP holders of all investment levels. Below are some of the most popular mining plans:

Contract Project Investment Amount The term Total revenue WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2days $100+$6 WhatsMiner M60S++ $600 7days $600+$52.50 Avalon Miner A1566 $1,200 15days $1,200+$234 WhatsMiner M66S+ $5,800 30days $5,800+$2,610 Antminer L7 $12,000 40days $12,000+$8,160 ANTSPACE HD5 $96,000 54days $96,000+$119,232

If a user invests $96,000 in the ANTSPACE HD5 hashrate contract (54-day term), the estimated total return can reach $215,232—including a net profit of $119,232. This option is ideal for long-term holders looking to optimize their asset allocation.

Why Is Now the Key Window of Action for XRP Holders?

Regulatory Tailwinds

According to AInvest's July 12 report, banks are preparing for widespread XRP adoption. As the banking license approval process moves forward, demand for XRP liquidity is expected to surge. Early participants on BJMINING stand to benefit from higher mining returns, as the platform rapidly scales its infrastructure.

Expert Insight

Blockchain finance analyst Michael Tan commented, “Ripple’s banking license application is not just a technological milestone—it represents a historic convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. BJMINING acts as a yield amplifier, offering XRP holders a new path to asset growth in a low-risk environment.”

