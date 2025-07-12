Former Pentagon Insider: Could Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” Finally Unlock America’s Long-Forgotten Resource?

Washington, D.C., July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As details of President Trump’s highly anticipated “Big Beautiful Bill” begin to emerge, a presentation from former CIA advisor and White House insider Jim Rickards is reigniting a decades-old question:

Is there an overlooked U.S. asset—already surveyed, already valued—that could provide the raw materials and momentum behind the country’s economic resurgence?

A Resource That’s Been Ignored for Too Long?

Rickards’ presentation outlines enormous reserves of critical minerals—copper, uranium, lithium, and rare earths—sitting beneath federally controlled U.S. land.

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas…” Rickards writes .

He claims these reserves represent “one of the greatest sovereign assets America holds,” yet they’ve remained largely untouched.

A Shift That Could Signal Change

In a recent statement, President Trump made clear: “There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth… and we’re not allowed to use it because of the environment. I’m going to open them up”.

Rickards sees this as a potential turning point. “Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America”.

The alignment of this policy shift with the “Big Beautiful Bill” may not be coincidental.

No Handouts—Just Hidden Value

“This isn’t some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” Rickards writes. “But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined” .

He stresses that the opportunity lies not in redistribution—but recognition. “We’ve had this rich “endowment” right under our feet… yet for years, we refused to touch it” .

Stalled for Generations… Until Now?

Rickards highlights multiple high-value mining sites that have been in limbo for decades: “Resolution Copper Mine… 29 years. Pebble Mine… since 1990. Thacker Pass Lithium Mine… since 1978” .

But that may soon change. “We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. And now—for the first time in half a century—we can go get them”.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, U.S. Treasury, and Pentagon. He helped craft the original Petrodollar Accord and has counseled senior officials on national security, crisis planning, and macroeconomic stability. A bestselling author and expert on U.S. economic resilience, Rickards remains a sought-after voice in both government and private strategy circles.