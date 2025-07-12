Little Pepe Raises Over $5,500,000 and Enters Stage 5 Presale at $0.0014 on EVM Layer 2 Ethereum Network





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe has formally crossed the $5.5 million mark in its ongoing presale, signaling robust investor interest because it enters Stage 5 with tokens now priced at $0.0014. This milestone underscores the project’s rapid growth and rising credibility in the crypto space.

As an Ethereum-based Layer 2 solution, Little Pepe isn’t simply driving the wave of meme coin popularity—it’s actively redefining the category by integrating real blockchain infrastructure with viral net tradition. The presale's momentum reflects a growing belief among early adopters that $LILPEPE has the potential to be always greater than a fleeting trend.

From Viral Hype to Real-World Infrastructure

Unlike traditional meme coins that experience short-term hype waves, Little Pepe is building a scalable Layer 2 space tailored mainly for meme coin activity, community governance, NFTs, and low-price trading. The Little Pepe Chain, the project's custom-constructed EVM Layer 2 community, brings near-instant transactions and ultra-low gas fees—solving many pain points users face on Ethereum’s mainnet.

While projects like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) showed what meme coins could acquire with network momentum, Little Pepe goes a step further by launching its own blockchain infrastructure. This gives it the unique benefit of independence, utility, and scalability, all wrapped in a playful, meme-driven identity.

$LILPEPE: The Token Powering the Ecosystem

At the core of this ecosystem is $LILPEPE, the utility token that fuels every interaction on the Little Pepe Chain. Whether it’s used to pay for gas fees, access NFT mints, participate in governance votes, or stake for rewards, $LILPEPE is deeply embedded into the project’s architecture.

Now priced at $0.0014 in Stage 5, the token is available exclusively through the official presale at LittlePepe.com. The steady price increases across each presale phase reflect both demand and progress, building excitement as each funding milestone is surpassed. With over $5.5 million raised, investor confidence is high. The jump in funding from previous stages suggests that retail and early-stage crypto investors are seeing Little Pepe as a long-term opportunity—not just a speculative punt.

A Meme Coin With Staying Power

What gives Little Pepe long-term potential isn’t just the tech—it’s the culture and community behind it. The project has rapidly built a loyal and vocal fanbase on Telegram, and X. Crypto influencers and meme enthusiasts alike are sharing Pepe-themed content, fan art, and educational videos about the platform’s capabilities.

As the narrative shifts toward “utility-backed meme coins,” Little Pepe is leading the way. It’s not only meeting that demand—it’s shaping what it means.

What Makes Little Pepe More Than Just a Token

As the broader Ethereum ecosystem moves toward Layer 2 solutions, projects like Little Pepe are set to benefit disproportionately—especially those with cultural relevance and functional infrastructure already in place.

With Stage 5 now live and over $5.5 million secured, Little Pepe is no longer just an emerging project—it’s a legitimate force in the meme coin sector. Its combination of internet-driven appeal, investor backing, and blockchain infrastructure makes it one of the most exciting crypto projects to watch in 2025.

As $LILPEPE continues its rise, early participants in the presale have the opportunity to join a movement that blends culture with code—where memes don’t just go viral, they go scalable. Visit littlepepe.com to participate in the presale and explore what could be Ethereum’s next breakout Layer 2 success story.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and accessibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by means of the $LILPEPE token. The project’s mission is to create a meme coin environment wherein utility meets virality, empowering users through cutting-edge technology and lightning-fast transactions.

For more information:

Website: https://littlepepe.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Contact Details: COO- James Stephen Email: media@littlepepe.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd1e52e4-0d1e-43d9-953b-02b794b17c87