Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Vestis, PepGen, Reckitt, and Tempus and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS), PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC:RBGLY), and Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS)

Class Period: May 2, 2024 – May 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2025

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Vestis' ability to grow its business; notably that Vestis would be unable to execute on planned strategic initiatives to drive purported improvements to the customer experience and its onboarding efforts in order to drive new customer growth, increased customer retention, and increased revenue from existing customers.

On May 7, 2025, Vestis announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, withdrew its revenue and growth guidance for the full fiscal year 2025, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 that fell significantly below market expectations. The Company attributed its poor results partially to "lost business in excess of new business," but primarily on "lower adds over stops, which is how we describe volume changes with our existing customers." The Company attributed its decision to pull full-year guidance and provide disappointing third quarter targets to the "increasingly uncertain macro environment."

Following this news, the price of Vestis' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $8.71 per share on May 6, 2025, Vestis' stock price fell to $5.44 per share on May 7, 2025, a decline of about 37.54% in the span of just a single day.

PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG)

Class Period: March 7, 2024 – March 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2025

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PGN-EDO51 was less effective and safe than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) the CONNECT2 study was dangerous or otherwise deficient for purposes of U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, PepGen was likely to halt the CONNECT2 study, and PGN-EDO51's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC:RBGLY)

Class Period: January 13, 2021 – July 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 4, 2025

Reckitt is a United Kingdom-based, global consumer goods company. To date, over 500 state and federal products liability lawsuits have been filed against Reckitt and its competitor, Abbott Laboratories (“Abbott”), claiming that they failed to adequately warn that premature infants consuming cow milk-based formulas, such as Reckitt’s Enfamil and Abbott’s Similac, have an increased risk of developing necrotizing enterocolitis (“NEC”), a life-threatening intestinal disease that affects premature or low birth weight infants.

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s business, financial condition, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to warn investors and consumers: (1) that preterm infants were at an increased risk of developing NEC by consuming Reckitt’s cow’s milk-based formula, Enfamil; (2) of the attendant impact on Reckitt’s sales of Enfamil and Reckitt’s exposure to legal claims; and (3) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM)

Class Period: August 6, 2024, and May 27, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 11, 2025

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose: (1) Tempus inflated the value of contract agreements, many of which were with related parties, included non-binding opt-ins and/or were self-funded; (2) the credibility and substance of the joint venture with SoftBank was at risk because it gave the appearance of "round-tripping" capital to create revenue for Tempus; (3) Tempus-acquired Ambry had a business model based on aggressive and potentially unethical billing practices that risked scrutiny and unsustainability; (4) AstraZeneca had reduced its financial commitments to Tempus through a questionable "pass-through payment" via a joint agreement between it, the Company and Pathos AI; and (5) the foregoing issues revealed weakness in core operations and revenue prospects.

The complaint alleges that on May 28, 2025, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC issued a report on Tempus that raised numerous red flags over Tempus' management, operations and financial reporting. The Spruce Point Report scrutinized Tempus on an array of issues, including: (1) defendant Eric Lefkofsky and his associates have a history cashing out of companies before public shareholders incur losses or lackluster returns; (2) Tempus' actual AI capabilities are overstated; (3) board members and other executives have been associated with troubled companies that restated financial results; (4) signs of aggressive accounting and financial reporting; (4) issues with the AstraZeneca and Pathos AI deal that merit scrutiny; and (5) the Company's recent financial guidance reveals weakness in core operations.

On this news, the price of Tempus common stock fell $12.67 per share, or 19.23%, from a closing price of $65.87 per share on May 27, 2025, to a closing price of $53.20 per share on May 28, 2025.

