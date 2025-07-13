Could Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” Be Quietly Backed by This Long-Ignored U.S. Asset?

Washington, D.C., July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the political world awaits details of President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” a presentation from former CIA advisor and White House insider Jim Rickards is stirring quiet speculation about a lesser-known asset already under government control.

Rickards outlines a forgotten resource—massive in size, critical to national security, and potentially aligned with the goals of the president’s next major legislative move.

“It’s Been There All Along”

In his presentation, Rickards describes an untapped network of mineral wealth sitting beneath federally managed land—including rare earths, copper, lithium, and uranium.

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas…”.

“The nature of this ‘trust’ as I call it, is such that politicians haven’t been able to raid it… which has allowed it to grow untouched… for decades” .

A New Approach from the Top?

Trump recently stated, “There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth… and we’re not allowed to use it because of the environment. I’m going to open them up” .

Rickards believes this statement marks more than rhetoric. “Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America” .

Whether this is part of the “Big Beautiful Bill” or simply part of a broader policy shift, the signals are aligning.

No Payout. No Program.

“This isn’t some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” he writes. “But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined”.

“It’s not earmarked for any specific individual,” he clarifies. “I’m just trying to use terminology that will make the most sense to viewers”.

Dormant for Decades. Now in Play?

Rickards points to long-stalled projects—Resolution Copper, Pebble Mine, and Thacker Pass—that have sat in limbo for years.

“Resolution Copper Mine… 29 years. Pebble Mine… since 1990. Thacker Pass Lithium Mine… since 1978” .

“We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. And now—for the first time in half a century—we can go get them”.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, U.S. Treasury, and Pentagon. He played a key role in the original Petrodollar Accord and has advised multiple U.S. administrations on global finance, security, and strategy. He is a bestselling author and widely respected for his insights into America’s untapped potential.