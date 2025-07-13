LOS ANGELES, USA, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSTR Miner, a leading AI-optimized cloud mining platform, today announced the integration of Ethereum (ETH) mining into its service suite through a unique "staking-style" model. This approach allows users to participate in ETH rewards using cloud-based hash power, eliminating the complexities of direct staking or physical mining operations.





Cloud-Powered "Staking-Style" Mechanics: A Lower Barrier to Entry

At the heart of this new offering is BSTR Miner's cloud-based "staking-style" mechanism. Unlike native Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validation—which requires 32 ETH and significant technical expertise—BSTR Miner’s service leverages its global network of mining farms (equipped with ASIC/GPU clusters) to mine Ethereum . Users gain access by purchasing standardized hash power contracts.（Click here to view complete contract details）. Daily rewards are then calculated and distributed by BSTR Miner's proprietary Quantum Allocation Matrix (QAM) engine. This AI system dynamically optimizes resource allocation in real-time, Takes into account Ethereum network difficulty and energy cost fluctuations and *aims* to optimize reward distribution based on network conditions.

Simplifying Access and Managing Risk

BSTR Miner's model significantly lowers the barriers compared to traditional ETH staking. Where native staking demands a substantial 32 ETH stake (approximately $60,000), advanced technical skills for node operation, involves locking funds for months with infrequent reward distribution, and carries risks like slashing penalties, BSTR Miner offers a stark contrast. Its service features a minimum entry point of just $100, requires no technical skill from the user, provides flexible fund withdrawal options, and distributes rewards daily. To mitigate operational risks, BSTR Miner backs its service with a robust 95% Uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) and maintains a dedicated 3% Reserve Fund.

Commitment to Compliance, Security, and Transparency

BSTR Miner emphasizes ，The platform promises transparent pricing with 0% hidden fees, ensuring all costs are fully disclosed before any purchase.

Strong Early Adoption Signals

The service, which recently concluded a successful beta phase, demonstrated significant user interest with over 180,000 registered users signing up within the first 30 days. Operational reliability was high, with facilities in Iceland and Canada achieving a combined uptime of 99.2%.

Service Now Widely Available

The Ethereum mining service is now accessible to all users via the BSTR Miner Ethereum Service Page. Hash power contracts are available in tiers ranging from $10 to $100,000. Participants benefit from a real-time dashboard for monitoring their activity and receive daily distributions of mined ETH.

About BSTR Miner

BSTR Miner is an AI-driven cloud mining platform that democratizes access to cryptocurrency rewards through optimized hash power allocation. Serving users in 180+ countries, the company prioritizes compliance, transparency, and user-centric innovation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.