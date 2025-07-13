BAY Miner Launches App That Turns Smartphones into Hardware-Free Bitcoin Mining Engines for Passive Income

Miami, Florida, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin’s surge past $118,000 and growing institutional adoption of Ethereum reflect a maturing crypto market, yet entry barriers remain high for average investors. At the intersection of mobile-first technology, AI optimization, and sustainable green energy, BAY Miner launches a groundbreaking cloud mining app that transforms any smartphone into a real-time BTC mining device—no hardware, no maintenance, and no technical skills required.

Through AI computing power allocation and renewable energy, BAY Miner provides a fully automatic and environmentally friendly cloud mining platform that supports BTC, ETH and SOL mining. Users can view their earnings in real time, automatically settle daily, and remotely manage the mining process anytime and anywhere. Unlike the high cost and maintenance burden required by traditional mining machines, BAY Miner lowers the technical and financial thresholds, allowing global users to easily participate in large-scale crypto mining.





BAY Miner Redefines Cloud Mining with AI Optimization and Hardware-Free Mobile Access

AI-Optimized Mining Efficiency

BAY Miner uses artificial intelligence to allocate hash power dynamically, maximizing mining output without manual tuning.

100% Hardware-Free Mining Experience

No mining rigs, no cables, no technical setup—just your smartphone.

Mobile-First Global Access

Designed for smartphones, BAY Miner enables anyone, anywhere to earn Bitcoin, ETH, or XRP on the go.

Eco-Friendly Green Energy Infrastructure

The platform leverages renewable energy sources to support sustainable crypto mining operations.

Real-Time Earnings and Automated Daily Payouts

Users track income in-app and receive crypto earnings automatically every 24 hours.

Designed for Beginners and Pros Alike

Whether you're new to crypto or experienced, BAY Miner makes mining simple, secure, and profitable.

How to Start Earning Passive Crypto Income with BAY Miner

Download the BAY Miner app

Visit www.bayminer.com or download the BAY Miner mobile app through the official link.

Register an account using your email

Quick registration with just your email, no need to upload your ID or authenticate.

Activate your free initial cloud mining contract

After successful registration, the system will automatically assign you a free mining contract to start earning money immediately.

No equipment required, mine BTC, ETH or XRP immediately

The phone is the mining machine, no equipment, configuration or technical background is required.

View earnings in real time, and the system automatically settles daily

View your daily income in real time through the income panel, and the system settles every 24 hours.

Reinvest or withdraw freely as needed

When the balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to your preferred wallet or reinvest to accelerate the growth of crypto wallet earnings.

Stable Crypto-to-USD Conversion to Protect Your Investment

All BAY Miner cloud mining contracts are priced in U.S. dollars for clarity and stability. Users can fund their accounts using a wide range of leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL).

Once deposited, your crypto is instantly converted to USD at the current market rate and locked in to secure your mining contract value. This mechanism protects your investment from short-term price volatility. When it's time to withdraw, your earnings can be converted back to your preferred cryptocurrency, offering both flexibility and transparency throughout the process.

Why BAY Miner Is Poised to Dominate the Cloud Mining Sector in 2025

In the global context of increasing economic uncertainty and a rapidly changing employment environment, secure and sustainable digital income sources are more important than ever. BAY Miner stands out in this trend, providing users with a stable and reliable passive crypto income channel with its barrier-free, sustainable, and global cloud mining model.

Over 10 Million Global Users

Trusted by individuals across 180+ countries and regions

Clean Energy-Powered Infrastructure

Committed to ESG and green mining practices

Instant Daily Payouts

Users earn BTC, ETH, or XRP every 24 hours

Hardware-Free, Fully Mobile Mining

Mine crypto directly from a smartphone without any setup

Affordable and Scalable Entry

Free starter contracts, flexible upgrades for every budget

Trusted and Transparent Platform

Backed by secure infrastructure and real-time dashboards

BAY Miner’s simplicity, affordability, and global reach allow users from all backgrounds to start earning digital income without financial pressure or technical risks. As the demand for passive crypto income grows, BAY Miner is well-positioned to lead the next wave of cloud mining adoption in 2025 and beyond.

Start Building Passive Crypto Income—No Hardware, No Barriers

Take control of your digital future today with BAY Miner. Getting started takes just minutes.

Website: www.bayminer.com

Download App: https://bayminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.