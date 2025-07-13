SunnyMining Launches Free BTC Cloud Mining App, Allowing Global Users to Earn Stable Bitcoin Passive Income Every Day

Chicago, IL, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leading crypto cloud mining platform SunnyMining has officially launched a new Bitcoin (BTC) cloud mining service, offering completely free BTC mining contracts to users worldwide. Alongside this launch, the platform has released its official mobile app, available for both Android and iOS, marking a new era of low-barrier and high-efficiency blockchain income.

Amidst the ongoing recovery of the crypto market and Bitcoin's strong price rebound, this upgrade significantly lowers the entry threshold for mining. By leveraging AI-driven cloud hashrate systems and green energy technology, SunnyMining provides a zero-hardware, zero-maintenance, and sustainable BTC mining solution for global users.





Free BTC Contract Plan: Enabling Everyone to Own Bitcoin Effortlessly

Traditional Bitcoin mining involves high upfront costs for mining rigs, electricity bills, maintenance, and technical complexity—making it accessible only to professional miners or institutions. SunnyMining's free BTC cloud mining contract plan changes that paradigm completely.

New users receive a free BTC contract upon registration

No need for hardware purchase or technical setup

Mining runs automatically and yields are distributed daily

SunnyMining covers hashrate scheduling, power, and maintenance costs

Whether you're a crypto beginner, an individual investor, or someone seeking passive income opportunities, you can start earning BTC in minutes—without spending a cent.

Official Mobile App: Full Mining and Asset Control at Your Fingertips

To make cloud mining more accessible and transparent, SunnyMining has launched its official mobile application, available on both Android and iOS. Through the app, users can:

View real-time contract status and daily mining rewards

Manage account balance and allocate computing power

Enable/disable automatic reinvestment

Invite friends to earn referral bonuses

Join limited-time events and airdrop campaigns

With the mobile app, cloud mining becomes truly portable—allowing users to monitor and manage their BTC earnings anytime, anywhere.

AI Scheduling + Global Green Nodes: A Smarter, Safer, and Greener Hashrate Infrastructure

SunnyMining’s hashrate network spans high-performance data centers worldwide, reinforced by three core technologies to ensure stable and long-term user returns:

AI-powered smart hashrate scheduling: Adjusts computing power based on network difficulty and block rewards to optimize mining efficiency.

Global redundant deployment: Distributed nodes in North America, Asia, and Europe ensure service continuity and risk resistance.

Green energy support: Utilizes wind, hydro, and solar power to reduce environmental impact and operational costs.

The platform also incorporates multi-layer asset encryption, KYC identity verification, and AML compliance to ensure full protection of user data and funds.

Start Mining in 3 Simple Steps: Easy for Everyone

SunnyMining has streamlined the process so new users can start mining in just three steps:

Register an account: One-click email signup with multilingual support.

Claim your free BTC contract: System assigns a contract instantly—mining starts automatically.

View and withdraw earnings: Daily BTC income is distributed and can be withdrawn in USDT or other supported assets.

New users can also participate in referral programs, task rewards, and time-limited airdrops to earn extra income.



Click to view contract details

Building a Decentralized Hashrate Economy for All

SunnyMining is committed to the vision of “making blockchain rewards accessible to everyone.” Through continuous innovation, the platform is driving the mass adoption, intelligence, and eco-friendliness of cloud mining. Its mission is to establish a low-barrier, transparent, and sustainable global decentralized mining network.

Today, SunnyMining serves users in over 100 countries and regions, with a growing base of daily active users, industry-leading user satisfaction, and reinvestment rates.

Sign up now to claim your free BTC cloud mining contract and experience a new way to earn Bitcoin—zero cost, zero hassle!

About SunnyMining

SunnyMining is a global cloud mining platform offering smart mining services for BTC, DOGE, LTC, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies. Combining AI scheduling, green energy hashrate, and globally distributed data nodes, the platform delivers a secure, transparent, and user-friendly solution for digital asset growth. SunnyMining believes that everyone deserves a chance to participate in the next generation of finance and benefit from the blockchain revolution.







Official Website: https://www.sunnymining.com

App: https://sunnymining.com/download/





Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice, financial guidance, or recommendations for transactions. Cryptocurrency mining and staking carry market volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and technical risks that can lead to financial loss. Investors should perform thorough due diligence and seek independent financial or legal advice before making any decisions.