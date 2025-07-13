A Large Influx of XRP Holders Joins BJMINING, On-Chain Earnings Surge by 300%

Washington, D.C, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the XRP market experiences extreme turbulence, a growing number of investors are turning to alternative avenues for stable asset growth. Since early July, BJMINING has seen a 215% increase in new user registrations from XRP holders, with over 60% citing technical analysis warnings as the reason for shifting part of their portfolios into cloud mining.





This trend comes in the wake of XRP forming a descending triangle pattern after briefly topping $2.30. Historical data suggests such structures have a 54%-70% chance of breaking downward. Analysts caution that if the key support between $1.80 and $2.00 fails, XRP could tumble toward the $1 mark.

Cloud Mining: A New Hedge for XRP Holders



When XRP formed a descending triangle pattern earlier this month, traditional holding strategies suddenly appeared far riskier. According to CoinTelegraph, this technical pattern has triggered crashes in over half of historical cases—including a 50% drawdown in 2021.

At the same time, XRP’s Stochastic RSI surged above 80 into the overbought zone. This same indicator foreshadowed average price drops of 25% in 2025, with extreme cases reaching as much as 45%.

With market panic escalating, XRP holders face a dilemma: sell now and risk missing a rebound, or hold and absorb potentially severe corrections.

That’s where cloud mining offers a third option. By converting XRP assets into income-generating mining power, investors can retain ownership of their tokens while building a revenue buffer against volatility.

Why BJMINING Stands Out

Instant Entry, Zero Cost Start

BJMINING offers the industry’s highest new-user reward of $15 upon registration—enough to launch a 1-day mining contract with no upfront cost. Comparable platforms typically offer only $10–$12. Users can earn $1.50 in daily profit using this bonus alone, enabling truly zero-barrier participation.

Smart Asset Conversion Engine



Since XRP cannot be mined directly, BJMINING developed a proprietary multi-chain conversion system. When users deposit XRP:

The platform automatically converts it into high-yield mineable assets like BTC or ETH

An AI engine tracks price spreads across six major exchanges, ensuring conversion losses stay below 0.3%

Daily mining profits can be settled in the user’s preferred currency—including XRP—to avoid secondary conversion fees

Global Infrastructure Power



Operating across 180 countries with 60 proprietary mining facilities, BJMINING leverages its scale to lower operating costs:

North America hydro-mining farms: Locked-in energy contracts at $0.03/kWh through 2028

Norwegian liquid-cooled centers: PUE ratios as low as 1.05

Hong Kong-grade financial security: 98% of assets stored offline using HSM hardware modules





Verified Returns: How XRP Holders Grow Wealth with BJMINING

BJMINING offers a variety of flexible contracts tailored to XRP holders of all investment levels. Below are some of the most popular mining plans:

Contract Project Investment Amount The term Total revenue WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2days $100+$6 WhatsMiner M60S++ $600 7days $600+$52.50 Avalon Miner A1566 $1,200 15days $1,200+$234 WhatsMiner M66S+ $5,800 30days $5,800+$2,610 Antminer L7 $12,000 40days $12,000+$8,160 ANTSPACE HD5 $96,000 54days $96,000+$119,232

If a user invests $96,000 in the ANTSPACE HD5 hashrate contract (54-day term), the estimated total return can reach $215,232—including a net profit of $119,232. This option is ideal for long-term holders looking to optimize their asset allocation.

Why Shift Now?



The XRP ecosystem is undergoing a profound transformation. On-chain data shows that weekly transaction volume on the XRP Ledger has surged by 430% over the past two years, reaching over 8 million transactions per week in 2025. Meanwhile, Ripple has formed a custodial partnership with BNY Mellon—America’s oldest bank—further driving institutional adoption.

A Canadian user who transferred 170,000 XRP to BJMINING remarked, “Rather than endure the stress of a technical pullback, I’d rather let my assets work for me around the clock in a mining facility.”

BJMINING’s AI-powered dynamic tuning system is designed to seize arbitrage opportunities amid market turbulence. On July 11, when XRP suddenly dropped 8%, the system automatically reallocated computing power to BTC mining—resulting in a 12% gain in daily returns despite the broader downturn.

As XRP approaches a potential breakout point in September, cloud mining enables investors to accumulate more tokens while waiting for market recovery—unlocking dual benefits in a bullish run:

Value appreciation of held XRP assets

Increase in token quantity via mining rewards

The true value of digital assets lies not only in price appreciation, but in their ability to consistently generate cash flow. With over 5 million global users, BJMINING proves that idle XRP can become a source of stable daily income—delivering 0.5% to 1.2% returns through its AI-optimized mining infrastructure.

