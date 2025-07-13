Find Mining App Officially Launches on Google Play, Allowing Users to Start Cloud Mining for Free and Easily Mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin

London, UK, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Find Mining, a global leader in green cloud mining, announced today that its official mobile application is now available on Google Play. This launch marks another major milestone in the company’s strategy to build an inclusive, accessible computing infrastructure for the digital economy. The app is designed for global individual users and reflects Find Mining’s ongoing commitment to advancing equitable participation, environmental sustainability, and intelligent technology integration in the crypto mining sector.

The Find Mining platform is powered by an AI-driven architecture that dynamically allocates mining resources across multiple cryptocurrencies based on real-time market conditions, maximizing hash power efficiency. Supported by a global network of 135 green data centers across 175 countries and regions, the platform eliminates the need for users to invest in hardware, manage technical setups, or bear high energy costs—significantly lowering the barriers to entry for crypto mining.

New users receive a $15 bonus upon registration, making cloud mining accessible to everyone.

With the Find Mining App, users are not required to purchase mining hardware, configure computing resources, or have any blockchain expertise. A simple email registration is all it takes to receive a $15 mining bonus and instantly begin a personalized cloud mining journey.

Find Mining is committed to lowering barriers and simplifying the process, empowering users around the world to easily participate in the digital asset era—transforming smartphones into mining tools.





Start Cloud Mining in Three Simple Steps

Step 1 — Create an Account and Receive a $15 Bonus

Visit www.findmining.com or download the Find Mining App on Google Play. Complete the registration process to receive $15 worth of cloud mining power instantly.

Step 2 — Choose a Mining Plan and Customize Your Strategy

Select from a range of mining plans based on your budget and risk preferences. Options are available for both beginners and advanced users, with earnings updated daily.

Some public examples:

Contract Minimum Investment Duration Estimated Total Return Starter Trial $15 1 day $15.6 New User Test $100 2 days $108 Short-Term Plan $1,000 7 days $1,110 Mid-Term Plan $5,000 20 days $6,580 Enhanced Plan $12,800 30 days $19,366 Advanced User $23,000 35 days $37,490

Disclaimer: The above figures are for illustrative purposes only. Estimated profits may vary depending on network performance and market fluctuations. For more stable income plan options, please visit the official website: findmining.com.

Step 3 — Let the System Run Automatically and Earn Passive Income

No manual intervention is required. The cloud mining system operates automatically in the background, allowing users to monitor mining data and account balances in real time.

Key Features and Highlights

New users receive a $15 bonus upon registration, and can earn an additional $0.60 daily by simply logging in—offering a truly zero-barrier way to experience steady income growth through cloud mining.

AI-Powered Hashrate Allocation for Optimized Returns

The platform leverages built-in AI algorithms to monitor real-time market performance and mining difficulty across supported cryptocurrencies. It dynamically allocates computing power to leading mineable assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE), helping users automatically maximize potential returns.

135 Green Data Centers Worldwide

Find Mining operates 135 professional cloud mining facilities across the globe, with the majority powered by renewable energy sources such as hydro and solar. The company is committed to reducing carbon emissions and aligning with global ESG sustainability goals. Green computing infrastructure remains one of the platform’s core competitive advantages.

Flexible Multi-Currency Mining with Real-Time Settlement

Users can customize their mining strategies by combining different cryptocurrencies and hashrate plans based on their preferences. The system automatically calculates and credits mining earnings daily. All data is transparent, traceable, and users can withdraw or reinvest their earnings at any time.

Global User Network with 24/7 Support

Find Mining currently serves over 9.4 million registered users across 175 countries and regions. The platform offers a multilingual interface and around-the-clock customer support, ensuring a seamless experience for users worldwide.

Broad User Coverage — Cloud Mining Made Accessible for Everyone

Find Mining is designed with everyday users in mind and is ideal for the following groups:

Crypto beginners--Mine effortlessly with zero technical background and no hardware required.

Office workers and freelancers--Earn extra income by making use of idle time throughout the day.

Families and retirees--Participate in the growth of the green digital economy from the comfort of home.

Long-term investors--Diversify asset allocation while benefiting from stable cloud-based mining returns.

About Find Mining

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in London, UK, Find Mining is a global leader in green cloud mining services. The company operates 135 renewable-energy-powered mining facilities worldwide, with a service network spanning 175 countries and regions. With over 9.4 million registered users, Find Mining is committed to building a secure, compliant, and transparent cloud computing infrastructure—advancing an inclusive and sustainable future for the digital mining ecosystem.

Official Website: https://findmining.com

Official App: [Download on Google Play]

Official Email: info@findmining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.