XRP Meets Mining: Blockchain Cloud Mining Introduces Seamless Income Platform for Crypto Investors

New York, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Product Offering Combines XRP’s Transaction Speed with Daily Crypto Mining Returns – Now Available Worldwide

BlockchainCloudMining, a global leader in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining solutions, has officially launched a new XRP-integrated mining contract suite that allows investors to earn instant daily income using Ripple’s fast, low-cost token. This new product is designed to meet the increasing demand for stable, low-risk returns in a volatile market, especially among seasoned traders and XRP holders.

This announcement marks a significant step for the company, which now enables XRP to be used not only as a payment currency for mining contracts but also as a direct settlement method for daily profits. With this innovative integration, users can earn and receive their income with near-zero latency and no conversion delays – a first in the cloud mining space.

New Product Highlights:

Instant “Daily Income” Model: Earnings are deposited directly to user wallets within 24 hours of contract activation.



Earnings are deposited directly to user wallets within 24 hours of contract activation. XRP as Dual Utility Token: Used for both contract purchase and income settlement, reducing transaction time and costs.



Used for both contract purchase and income settlement, reducing transaction time and costs. No KYC Required for small contract tiers – accessible to anyone with an email address.



for small contract tiers – accessible to anyone with an email address. Welcome Bonus: New users receive an instant $12 upon signup.



New users receive an instant $12 upon signup. Global Access: Supports over 180 countries with localized mining support.







Popular Contract Tiers Now Available:

⦁【New User Experience Contract】: Investment amount: $100, contract period 2 days, total profit: $100 + $6.

⦁【WhatsMiner M66S】: Investment amount: $500, contract period 7 days, total profit: US$500 + $45.5.

⦁【WhatsMiner M60】: Investment amount: $1,000, contract period 14 days, total profit: US$1,000 + $196.

⦁【Bitcoin Miner S21+】: Investment amount: $3,000, contract period 20 days, total profit: US$3,000 + $900.

⦁【ALPH Miner AL1】：Investment amount: $10,000, contract period 35 days, total income: $10,000 + $5,950.

⦁【ANTSPACE HK3】：Investment amount: $33,000, contract period 40 days, total income: $33,000 + $26,400.

Users can choose to withdraw earnings daily or reinvest automatically, turning XRP into a consistent yield generator.

Why XRP? A Strategic Fit for Cloud Mining

Ripple’s XRP stands out as an optimal currency for mining-related payments due to:

High speed: 1,500 transactions per second.



Ultra-low fees: As little as 0.00001 XRP per transfer.



High liquidity and institutional backing, making it a safer asset for frequent use.



Instant wallet crediting via BlockchainCloudMining’s automated payout system.



According to internal data, over 38% of new users now select XRP as their preferred payment method on the platform, a number expected to grow as the model gains visibility.

Platform Credentials & Investor Trust

Certified by McAfee® and Cloudflare® for cybersecurity.



Operates with 100% uptime across a globally distributed infrastructure.



Supports 9+ cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, SOL, USDT, USDC, BCH, and XRP.



Runs a referral program with rewards up to $50,000 per affiliate.



Backed by millions of global users since 2018, now deploying across multiple international data centers as of 2025.







“This new XRP-based contract launch is more than a product update – it’s a response to the market’s demand for speed, security, and simplicity,” said a BlockchainCloudMining spokesperson. “For users who want stable returns without giving up their assets, this is the future of mining income.”

Availability and Contact

The XRP cloud mining product suite is now live and accessible at:

www.blockchaincloudmining.com

Media Inquiries: info@blockchaincloudmining.com





Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.