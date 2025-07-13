DEAL Mining Launches Mobile App to Simplify Cloud Mining and Enable Passive Income

London, United Kingdom, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEAL Mining has officially launched a new mobile application that enables users to participate in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining with just a few taps. Designed with accessibility, transparency, and security in mind, the app supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and USDT.





Unlike traditional mining setups requiring high costs and complex hardware, DEAL Mining’s mobile-first platform offers a low-barrier entry point for everyday users looking to explore digital asset mining directly from their smartphones.

Why DEAL Mining App Stands Out

Cloud Mining Made Mobile

Manage mining contracts, monitor performance, and track earnings—anytime, anywhere. The app is optimized for intuitive use across all devices.

Multi-Currency Support

DEAL Mining supports deposits and settlements in over ten major cryptocurrencies including BTC, DOGE, ETH, XRP, and USDT, meeting the needs of a diverse user base.

Robust Security Infrastructure

The app is safeguarded with dual-layer protection powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare®, ensuring secure data encryption and safe transactions at all times.

Join Rewards

We offer a $15 registration bonus to new users and increase user benefits through various incentive activities.

Scalable Contracts and Reliable Support

From short-term trials starting at just $15 to long-term plans, DEAL Mining ensures 100% uptime with global mining infrastructure and 24/7 technical assistance.

Mining Made Simple and Accessible

A spokesperson from DEAL Mining shared:“We built DEAL Mining to simplify access to crypto mining. You don’t need expensive rigs or deep technical knowledge—just your phone and a few minutes to get started. Our mission is to bring passive income opportunities to everyday users in a compliant, user-friendly way.”

How to Get Started

1. Download the DEAL Mining App via iOS or Android

2. Create an Account and receive a welcome bonus

3. Choose Your Contract and begin daily automated mining

DEAL Mining BTC popular contracts:

M30s++ BTC Investment $100 Profit $8 ContractDays$2 DailyProfit$4

A1326-109T D0GE Investment $500 Profit $30 ContractDays$5 DailyProfit$6

A1326-109T D0GE Investment $1000 Profit $126 ContractDays$10 DailyProfit$12.6

M60 BTC Investment $3500 Profit $924 ContractDays$20 DailyProfit$46.2

M63S+ BTC Investment $6000 Profit $2184 ContractDays$26 DailyProfit$84

S19XP+Hyd Investment $1,0000 Profit $4805 ContractDays$31 DailyProfit$155

For more details, please visit the official website:https://dealmining.com

Click here to download the app

Official email: info@dealmining.com

About DEAL Mining

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, DEAL Mining operates a global cloud mining network with presence in over 200 countries. The company’s mining farms span key markets including the UK, US, Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan.

DEAL Mining is committed to operating in alignment with global compliance standards and financial best practices, offering users a secure, transparent, and scalable platform to engage in cryptocurrency mining.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice, financial guidance, or recommendations for transactions. Cryptocurrency mining and staking carry market volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and technical risks that can lead to financial loss. Investors should perform thorough due diligence and seek independent financial or legal advice before making any decisions.