JAMining Launches New XRP Cloud Mining Contracts as Token Hits $2.81—Trade or Mine in 2025’s Turning Point?

LONDON, UK, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With XRP trading at $2.81 and market optimism climbing, UK-based cloud mining pioneer JAMining today officially launched its new generation of XRP cloud mining contracts. This release marks a strategic expansion of JAMining’s AI-based platform, giving users a frictionless way to earn XRP daily—without hardware, trading skills, or market speculation.

XRP, originally built for cross-border financial settlement, is now being reimagined as a mainstream passive income asset. With its latest launch, JAMining brings structure, predictability, and renewable energy integration to a sector that’s often defined by volatility.

“This launch is about accessibility. We’re giving everyone—not just institutions—a way to benefit from XRP growth, with zero technical complexity,” said a JAMining spokesperson.

What’s New: Fully Automated XRP Mining Now Live

JAMining’s new XRP contracts are powered by real-time AI allocation, enabling users to mine XRP or automatically switch between other top assets like BTC, ETH, DOGE, and USDC based on market conditions. Daily rewards are delivered in the user’s preferred crypto, fully automated and globally accessible.

Key features of the newly launched XRP mining contracts include:

Daily XRP payouts — automatic, no hardware or setup required





— automatic, no hardware or setup required Multi-asset flexibility — BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, or USDC





— BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, or USDC AI optimization engine — maximum yield via real-time switching





— maximum yield via real-time switching Web and app-based control — 100% remote and mobile-friendly





— 100% remote and mobile-friendly Capital protection — principal fully returned at contract expiry





New Contracts with Fixed Returns





(Explore more contracts)



These structured contracts offer a clear pathway for users—regardless of experience level—to build passive crypto income without navigating the volatility of traditional trading.

JAMining’s Global Reach and Green Focus

Operating since 2004, JAMining serves over 11 million users across 183 countries. With this latest launch, the company continues to scale its green energy-powered data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America, aligning with global ESG investment trends.

By integrating wind, hydro, and solar infrastructure into its mining facilities, JAMining offers sustainable operations with lower carbon impact and lower operating costs—directly benefiting user profits.

Why Now? XRP’s Breakout Moment

Analysts now view $2.44 as a key technical breakout level for XRP, with the current surge in trading volume suggesting a bullish breakout. At a time when ETF speculation and regulatory clarity continue to unfold around Ripple Labs, JAMining’s new contracts offer a non-speculative, automated way to capture XRP’s momentum.

Who Should Use JAMining?

Anyone seeking daily, stable crypto income





Investors interested in XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, or USDC





ESG-conscious users seeking green crypto solutions





Users wanting zero-hardware, mobile-first mining tools





Professionals looking for hands-off diversification



About JAMining

JAMining is combining AI, renewable energy, and real-time automation to deliver accessible, secure, and profitable cloud mining services. Supporting major crypto assets including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, and USDC, JAMining removes barriers to mining while ensuring full capital protection and daily yield.

Learn more: https://jamining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.