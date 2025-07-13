Ex-CIA Insider Uncovers Overlooked Piece of the “American Puzzle”

Baltimore, MD, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Washington insiders speculate about the details of President Trump’s proposed “Big Beautiful Bill,” a newly surfaced presentation from former CIA advisor and White House insider Jim Rickards is reviving a long-buried topic with profound implications.

In a calm but pointed interview, Rickards asks: What if one of the most valuable assets available to America has been quietly sitting—untouched—for decades?

“It’s Right Under Our Feet”

Rickards’ presentation focuses on what he describes as a hidden cache of natural resources—uranium, lithium, copper, and rare earths—all buried beneath federally controlled land.

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas…” he writes.

He adds: “The nature of this ‘trust’ as I call it, is such that politicians haven’t been able to raid it… which has allowed it to grow untouched… for decades” .

A Change in Federal Posture?

President Trump recently signaled an openness to tapping into previously off-limits reserves: “There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth… and we’re not allowed to use it because of the environment. I’m going to open them up”.

Rickards believes this marks a significant policy pivot. “Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America” .

Though not officially part of the upcoming legislation, the timing is worth noting.

Could Stalled Projects Finally Move?

Several high-profile mining sites remain frozen in red tape. Rickards notes: “Resolution Copper Mine… 29 years. Pebble Mine… since 1990. Thacker Pass Lithium Mine… since 1978” .

His conclusion: “We’ve had this rich “endowment” right under our feet… yet for years, we refused to touch it” .

Whether that reluctance is finally ending remains unclear—but the context is quickly changing.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, U.S. Treasury, and Pentagon. He played a key role in the formation of the Petrodollar Accord and has served as a strategic consultant to multiple U.S. administrations. A bestselling author and national security expert, Rickards is known for identifying overlooked threats and opportunities at the intersection of policy and economics.