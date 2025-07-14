Fareja Viagens gets a fresh new look: new layout, features, and complete travel guides

ASCURRA, SANTA CATARINA, Brazil, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fareja Viagens, a leading travel site for tourist destinations in Brazil, has been completely revamped. The platform now offers faster navigation, a more intuitive interface, and new tools for travelers who want to explore more while spending less.

One of the main highlights is the new hotel and flight search engine, allowing users to quickly and securely book accommodations or purchase tickets in just a few clicks.

The site also features updated travel guides focusing on the best destinations in Brazil and around the world. The new articles include practical tips, personalized itineraries, and suggestions for all types of travelers — from backpackers to families looking for comfort. There's even a special guide with the best all-inclusive resorts in Brazil, perfect for those who want to relax without any worries.

The Fareja Viagens team has also grown.

In addition to specialized travel writers — who know the destinations they cover and produce content with authority — the site now has a dedicated lodging curator who manually analyzes and selects the best hotels in Brazil for readers.

For those seeking more destination options, Fareja Viagens already offers content on Salvador, Buenos Aires, Florianópolis, and Curitiba — with itineraries for families, ecotourism, and cultural experiences.

One of the standout features of the new site is a special guide to Rio de Janeiro through the eyes of a local, with tips on Christ the Redeemer, iconic beaches, and everything the “Marvelous City” has to offer.

And for those who love amusement parks, everything you need to know about Beto Carrero World is available in an exclusive guide — including attractions, ticket info, and tips to save money during your visit to the largest theme park in Latin America.

Now, users can also rent cars, book hotels, and purchase travel insurance directly through the portal, thanks to trusted partners that make planning even easier and more secure.

The travel guides also include a dedicated section for families traveling with children, offering tips on kid-friendly tours, attractions, and experiences for all ages.

“Our mission has always been to help travelers — even first-timers — make the best decisions when planning a vacation. With the new site, we’ve combined high-quality content, technology, and smart travel tools that truly make a difference,” says Fernanda Espindula, CEO of Fareja.

With a responsive design and fast loading times, the new Fareja Viagens prioritizes user experience, ensuring a smooth journey from reading articles to searching for hotels and flights.

The site also includes a special section with travel deals, frequently updated with exclusive offers and discounted tickets to beaches, mountain regions, theme parks, and major Brazilian cities.

This new phase reinforces Fareja Viagens’ commitment to digital tourism innovation, with the clear goal of becoming the go-to starting point for travelers seeking smarter, more affordable, and inspiring trips.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d42c22d-e169-4747-ab74-b2ae0d0739d0