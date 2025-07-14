The Bill Busters Launches Genesis Credit Restoration to Deliver Added Value to Customers

Macomb County, Michigan, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bill Busters, a leader in consumer bill reduction and savings solutions , proudly announces the formation of a new company, Genesis Credit Restoration. This strategic move further enhances the value offered to The Bill Busters’ customers by providing professional credit repair services as part of its comprehensive suite of financial wellness solutions.







New Value-Added Benefit for Customers

Effective immediately, customers who sign up for two or more services with The Bill Busters will receive six months of complimentary credit repair through Genesis Credit Restoration. This new offering empowers customers not only to save money on essential services like:

• High-speed internet

• Cell phone plans

• Electricity and natural gas

• Insurance

• Streaming and satellite TV

• Community and roof-mounted solar solutions

But also to strengthen their financial future by improving their credit health.

Limited-Time July Promotion

Throughout July, The Bill Busters is extending its bundled savings offer even further. Customers who sign up for two services can now receive complimentary credit repair for both a husband and a wife. Alternatively, couples may opt into the program for a flat $149 fee, backed by a 100% money-back guarantee, adding extra value and flexibility to suit household needs.

About Genesis Credit Restoration

Genesis Credit Restoration , founded and operated by The Bill Busters’ experienced management team, is staffed by professionals who collectively bring over 15 years of credit repair industry experience. The expertise of these seasoned hires ensures that clients receive knowledgeable, effective credit repair, education, and consulting services, all delivered with a customer-first philosophy and a dedication to real results.

The Bill Busters: Building Brighter Futures

The Bill Busters’ mission goes beyond just saving people money. The company is dedicated to helping individuals and families build stronger, brighter futures, recognizing that having strong credit is a vital part of long-term financial well-being.

Offer Details