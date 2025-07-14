NR7 Miner Launches Zero-Hardware XRP Cloud Mining: Multi-Asset Flexibility, Daily Rewards, 100% Renewable Energy

Las Vegas, NV, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NR7 Miner today launched its XRP cloud mining platform, enabling global users to earn daily cryptocurrency rewards through browser or mobile app without hardware expertise. The solution integrates Ripple’s XRP ledger with multi-asset mining, expanding passive income access.
Simplified Mining, Optimized Returns
NR7 Miner eliminates traditional barriers:
Users activate 1-50 day contracts via web/iOS/Android
Choose dedicated XRP mining or dynamic allocation across BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, and 6 other assets
Resource optimization system targets high-yield opportunities, ensuring stable daily payouts Key Features:
XRP-Native Operations: Deposit, mine, withdraw XRP within secured platform Zero Hardware Requirement: 100% remote access; no setup/maintenance
Principal Guarantee: Full capital return at contract maturity
10-Asset Portfolio: Mine XRP exclusively or diversify across major cryptocurrencies
Transparent Contract Tiers
Starting at $12 with registration bonus:
(Click here to view more contracts)
Daily profits withdrawable in XRP, BTC, ETH, or stablecoins.
Strategic Differentiation
"XRP’s efficiency enables accessible cloud mining," stated a company representative. "NR7 Miner delivers institutional-grade infrastructure with retail simplicity." Core advantages include:
<1-Minute Activation: Launch contracts from any device Real-Time Analytics: Transparent profit tracking dashboard
Consolidated Exposure: Single-contract access to 10 digital assets 3-Step Earning Process:
Register: Sign up at nr7miner.com for $12 bonus Select: Choose 1-50 day contract
Withdraw: Claim rewards daily in preferred tokens
Since 2020, NR7 Miner has served millions of users in 180 countries, combining bank-grade security with intuitive design.
Platform website:https://nr7miner.com
iOS & Android App Download: https://nr7miner.com/download
About NR7 Miner
Headquartered in London, UK. Its patented resource allocation system provides optimized returns for XRP, Bitcoin and eight other digital assets.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.