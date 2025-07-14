NR7 Miner Launches Zero-Hardware XRP Cloud Mining: Multi-Asset Flexibility, Daily Rewards, 100% Renewable Energy

Las Vegas, NV, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NR7 Miner today launched its XRP cloud mining platform, enabling global users to earn daily cryptocurrency rewards through browser or mobile app without hardware expertise. The solution integrates Ripple’s XRP ledger with multi-asset mining, expanding passive income access.





Simplified Mining, Optimized Returns

NR7 Miner eliminates traditional barriers:

Users activate 1-50 day contracts via web/iOS/Android

Choose dedicated XRP mining or dynamic allocation across BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, and 6 other assets

Resource optimization system targets high-yield opportunities, ensuring stable daily payouts Key Features:

XRP-Native Operations: Deposit, mine, withdraw XRP within secured platform Zero Hardware Requirement: 100% remote access; no setup/maintenance

Principal Guarantee: Full capital return at contract maturity

10-Asset Portfolio: Mine XRP exclusively or diversify across major cryptocurrencies

Transparent Contract Tiers

Starting at $12 with registration bonus:

(Click here to view more contracts)

Daily profits withdrawable in XRP, BTC, ETH, or stablecoins.

Strategic Differentiation

"XRP’s efficiency enables accessible cloud mining," stated a company representative. "NR7 Miner delivers institutional-grade infrastructure with retail simplicity." Core advantages include:

<1-Minute Activation: Launch contracts from any device Real-Time Analytics: Transparent profit tracking dashboard

Consolidated Exposure: Single-contract access to 10 digital assets 3-Step Earning Process:

Register: Sign up at nr7miner.com for $12 bonus Select: Choose 1-50 day contract

Withdraw: Claim rewards daily in preferred tokens

Since 2020, NR7 Miner has served millions of users in 180 countries, combining bank-grade security with intuitive design.

Platform website:https://nr7miner.com

iOS & Android App Download: https://nr7miner.com/download

About NR7 Miner

Headquartered in London, UK. Its patented resource allocation system provides optimized returns for XRP, Bitcoin and eight other digital assets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.