Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics completes enrollment in part 1 of its phase 2a study with sevuparin

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN July 14, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Modus Therapeutics has completed patient enrollment on schedule to part 1 of its ongoing clinical phase 2a study with sevuparin, which is being evaluated as a treatment for patients with chronic kidney disease with anemia.

Modus Therapeutics, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, has successfully completed the patient enrollment for the initial part of its clinical phase 2a study. This part aims to evaluate the safety and established dosing levels of sevuparin in both patients with chronic kidney disease (stage 3-5) and healthy volunteers. The study, conducted across two leading nephrology centers in Italy, will guide optimal dosing for the next part of the phase 2a study, a proof-of-concept study set to evaluate the therapeutic potential following repeated dosing.

“Reaching this milestone on schedule positions Modus well for the next important step in validating the therapeutic potential of sevuparin. We’re pleased to continue supporting them as they advance into the proof-of-concept part, representing a critical value inflection point for the program,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Modus Therapeutics amounts to 66 percent.



For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

