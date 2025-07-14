Great Lakes BOX Enclosures Support Accelerated U.S. Fiber Deployment with Field-Ready Outdoor Solutions

Edinboro, PA, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets continues to support broadband expansion efforts across the U.S. with its established BOX line of outdoor-rated enclosures, trusted by ISPs, municipalities, and integrators for scalable, BABA-compliant fiber network infrastructure. The BOX series includes a range of configurations to support outdoor deployments, with the Single and Double Bay cabinets among the most widely adopted for fiber distribution projects.

Great Lakes Double Bay NEMA 3R Outdoor Cabinet

As broadband infrastructure projects surge forward—driven by private investment and government programs such as the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) initiative and the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF)—the demand for reliable, field-deployable outdoor enclosures continues to rise.

Built for durability and speed-to-install, the BOX series simplifies fiber distribution with pre-configured, scalable cabinets engineered for deployment in real-world environments.

Manufactured in the U.S., the BOX line is designed for field-based applications where environmental resilience, regulatory compliance, and efficient installation are critical. Cabinets are available in multiple formats, including pad-mount and pedestal-ready enclosures, with customizable internal layouts that support power components, fiber management systems, and active networking equipment.

Key features of the BOX line include:

BABA-compliant and manufactured in Pennsylvania

Pad-mount, pedestal-ready, and multi-bay options

Configurable to support fiber splicing, power, and active equipment

Sealed and thermally managed for outdoor durability

Installer-friendly design to streamline field deployment

Flexible configurations to meet bid or regional requirements

“The BOX series gives network teams what they’ve been asking for—rugged, pre-configured cabinets that are compliant, field-ready, and built in America,” said Noah Hunnell, Marketing Director at Great Lakes. “By shipping cabinets ready for drop-in deployment, we help customers accelerate installs, meet compliance requirements, and reduce time in the field.”

The BOX line is fully compliant with the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA), making it a reliable option for government-funded broadband initiatives. Produced at Great Lakes’ Pennsylvania facility, the line supports project eligibility under BEAD and RDOF grant guidelines.

Analysts forecast that the market for outdoor fiber distribution cabinets will grow from $1.2 billion in 2024 to $2.3 billion by 2033, driven by the expansion of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks and increasing demand in underserved areas.

With many states actively issuing infrastructure bids, network enclosures that meet environmental, technical, and compliance standards have become a baseline requirement. The BOX line was designed to satisfy these standards, offering field teams adaptable options that reduce integration time while maintaining rugged performance.

Each cabinet in the BOX series is sealed against dust and moisture, supports both passive and active thermal management, and includes internal mounting systems for a variety of equipment types. Great Lakes also offers custom layout modifications to meet specific project needs, including security enhancements and thermal load considerations.

As construction timelines tighten and deployment goals intensify, the BOX line is serving public and private broadband stakeholders as a dependable, made-in-America solution.

Standard configurations—including the widely used Single and Double Bay models—are available now, with custom layouts and support available for planners, utilities, and ISPs.

For product specifications and additional details, visit: https://greatcabinets.com/box

About Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets

Based in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets manufactures data enclosures, server racks, and infrastructure solutions for telecommunications, IT, and industrial markets. The company produces both standard and custom-configured equipment in the U.S. and supports a range of commercial and public-sector clients engaged in network infrastructure deployment.

“Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets | We Rack Your World”

Media Contact

Company Name: Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets

Contact Person: Noah Hunnell

Email: noahh@greatcabinets.com

Phone: 814-734-7303 EXT 2257

Country: United States

Website: https://greatcabinets.com