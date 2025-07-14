Ellomay Capital Ltd. Announces a Proposed Private Placement of Ordinary Shares to Israeli Institutional and Classified Investors for Approximately NIS 50 Million

Tel-Aviv, Israel, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the “Company”), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, USA and Israel, today announced that it received and accepted, following the approval of its Board of Directors, commitments from several Israeli institutional and classified investors to buy 926,000 ordinary shares of the Company in a private placement (the “Private Placement”). As a result of the Private Placement, an affiliate of Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. (one of Israel’s largest institutional investors), which holds securities for the benefit of members of provident funds or pension funds, is expected to become an interested party in the Company, holding approximately 6% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

The price per share in the Private Placement was set at NIS 54 (approximately $16.3) and the gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately NIS 50 million. The price per share was determined on July 9, 2025. The closing price per share on July 8, 2025 and July 9, 2025 on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was NIS 56.88 and NIS 58.53, respectively. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals, which are expected to be obtained during July 2025.

The Private Placement described in this report, if made, will be made in Israel only and not to U.S. persons. The ordinary shares, if sold, will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and will not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements according to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. Nothing in this press release constitutes a public offering or an invitation to purchase the Company’s securities.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including:

Approximately 335.9 MW of operating solar power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW solar plant in owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and 51% of approximately 38 MW of operating solar power plants in Italy;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel’s largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel’s total current electricity consumption;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;

51% of solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 160 MW that commenced construction processes;

Solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 134 MW that have reached “ready to build” status; and

Solar projects in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas, USA with an aggregate capacity of approximately 27 MW that are connected to the grid and additional 22 MW that are awaiting connection to the grid.





