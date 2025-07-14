Griffin Decks & Covers Marks Strong First Half with Surge in Residential Outdoor Projects Across Denver Metro

Denver, CO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Decks & Covers, an outdoor construction company serving the Greater Denver Area, today announced a strong first half of 2025, marked by rising demand for custom decks, patio covers, and climate-resilient spaces. Leveraging over three decades of construction experience, the company continues to grow its footprint across the region, driven by homeowner demand for safe, durable, and functional outdoor upgrades.

“We’re proud to share that the first half of 2025 has exceeded expectations in both project volume and regional demand,” said Scott Griffin, the Founder of Griffin Decks & Covers. “This growth reflects the trust our clients place in us as well as the increasing demand for well-built and resilient outdoor spaces. It’s a sign that homeowners are prioritizing quality and design, and we’re proud to be a part of that transformation across the Denver area.”

Half-Year Highlights of The Company’s Market Momentum

The company attributes its early momentum to a combination of design innovation, quality craftsmanship, and its leadership team’s deep industry experience. As of mid-year, the company has completed a wide range of outdoor living projects and continues to see strong forward bookings into the fall and winter seasons.

Key performance indicators from the first six months of the year include:

Surge in residential projects: The company saw its highest single-month contract volume in June, driven by referrals and pre-summer construction planning.

Consistent booking growth: Monthly bookings have shown a steady upward trajectory since January, with Q2 demand outpacing projections.

Expanded Geographic Reach: Griffin Decks & Covers has delivered projects in over a dozen Denver Metro communities, including Centennial, Aurora, Littleton, and Lakewood.

The company’s projects range from simple upgrades to complete backyard transformations, reflecting its team’s ability to serve a broad spectrum of clients. Recent builds include custom deck railings, under-deck systems, covered pergolas, and elevated decks designed for year-round use.

A Broad Range of Outdoor Solutions

Griffin Decks & Covers offers a complete range of outdoor construction services purpose-built for Colorado’s challenging climates. The company specializes in custom deck design. Additional services include precision-built deck stairs, railings, and integrated lighting solutions. Griffin Decks & Covers also performs under-deck repairs, helping clients restore and extend the life of aging outdoor structures.

“We’re investing in our internal processes and construction teams so we can deliver consistently, even as demand accelerates,” said Barry Goers, Co-Founder of Griffin Decks & Covers. “Homeowners are looking for long-term value, and that starts with reliable timelines, solid craftsmanship, and smart construction choices built for Colorado’s unique climate.”

Leadership Anchored in Experience

Griffin Decks & Covers is led by a team with deep industry roots. Founder Scott Griffin brings more than 30 years of construction and project management experience to the company. His career spans single-family home construction, commercial project management, and residential remodeling, shaping the company’s standards of quality and detail.

Co-Founder Barry Goers, on the other hand, is a seasoned entrepreneur, bringing over two decades of operational leadership and financial expertise to the business. His experience running multiple ventures and managing remodeling projects during his career adds to the company’s balance of execution and service-first approach.

Their complementary strengths have laid the foundation for Griffin Decks & Covers to quickly establish itself as a trusted provider in the Denver Metro market, earning referrals from satisfied homeowners.

Scott Griffin: Griffin Decks & Covers Founder

Preparing for Continued Growth

With a strong early momentum, Griffin Decks & Covers anticipates continued growth throughout the remainder of 2025. It is focused on managing its growing project pipeline as seasonal demand remains high.

“Our number one priority is to deliver the same high quality and attention to detail that drove a strong first half of the year,” said Griffin. “We’re being intentional about each project, so every client feels supported and confident from the first meeting to the final result.”

By maintaining a disciplined and client-centered approach, Griffin Decks & Covers aims to sustain its upward trajectory and help more Colorado homeowners create safe, functional, and beautiful outdoor living spaces.

To learn more about Griffin Decks & Covers or to book a consultation, please visit https://www.griffindeck.com/.

About Griffin Decks & Covers

Griffin Decks & Covers is a Denver-based outdoor construction company specializing in climate-smart decks, patio covers, pergolas, and related structures. With over 30 years of industry experience, the company delivers durable, high-quality builds designed to withstand Colorado’s unique weather conditions. From custom designs to structural repairs, Griffin Decks & Covers serves homeowners across the Greater Denver Area with a focus on craftsmanship, function, and long-term value. The company is committed to providing personalized service, transparent communication, and outdoor solutions that elevate everyday living.



