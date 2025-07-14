Empyreal Infotech, Blushush, and Ohh My Brand Formalize Strategic Partnership to Offer Unified Digital Solutions

London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empyreal Infotech, a custom software development company based in London, has announced a formal strategic alliance with Blushush, a Webflow design agency, and Ohh My Brand, a personal branding agency with a global client base. The agreement brings the three firms into a single collaborative structure aimed at providing streamlined digital development, design, and branding services to clients across regions and industries.

The collaboration was finalized following a series of structured discussions involving stakeholders from each organization. Representatives from the firms met both virtually and in person across London, India, and New York. The three-way handshake on July 1 marks the operational beginning of a global, cross-functional collaboration designed to reduce redundancies and unify project lifecycles under one strategic umbrella.

“This alliance is built on mutual respect for the complementary strengths each party brings,” said Mohit Ramani, CEO of Empyreal Infotech. “We’ve moved beyond informal cooperation into a formally defined structure. That clarity allows for coordinated planning and integrated execution across disciplines.”

The alliance will focus on projects requiring an intersection of technical software engineering, front-end design, and brand positioning. Each firm will retain its legal independence and brand identity, while offering their services through an integrated delivery process for shared clients.

Empyreal Infotech, operating primarily as a custom software development company and app development company, will handle backend systems architecture, mobile development, and product engineering. Blushush, under the direction of Sahil Gandhi, will contribute visual and interactive design using the Webflow platform. Ohh My Brand, led by Bhavik Sarkhedi, will align digital assets with strategic messaging and personal brand narratives for corporate and individual clients.

While the three companies have collaborated on isolated projects in the past, the July agreement introduces shared processes, coordinated teams, and consolidated client servicing marking a shift from project-based collaboration to a long-term operational partnership. According to the announcement, the aim is to establish a single-channel model where clients interact with a unified team that spans technical, visual, and narrative domains.

The collaboration is expected to appeal to entities looking for a multi-disciplinary approach to building digital platforms and online identities. By merging expertise in software development, web design, and branding, the partners intend to reduce complexity in project coordination while preserving the depth of each specialty.

According to the three companies, the shift toward integrated service delivery has been accelerated by increasing demand for consistency across digital infrastructure and messaging. Rather than engaging separate vendors for development, design, and brand direction, clients are seeking streamlined delivery from teams with pre-established alignment.

In practical terms, this means projects will be jointly managed by cross-company teams, with internal frameworks set up for coordination and client communication. Responsibilities will be delineated based on specialization, but progress will be tracked under a shared project governance structure. The companies plan to evaluate outcomes and client feedback on a rolling basis, using those insights to refine the structure of the alliance.

No changes are planned to the internal operations of the companies outside of this partnership framework. Existing clients of each organization will continue to be served as usual, with the new model being introduced selectively based on project scope and client needs.

The announcement does not include projections, targets, or performance expectations. All three companies emphasized that the intent of the partnership is operational in nature, focused on refining delivery mechanisms for multidisciplinary projects rather than altering their individual business models.

This agreement comes at a time when the lines between software engineering, design, and branding have become increasingly intertwined. With the rise of low-code platforms like Webflow, the design-to-development gap is narrowing. Meanwhile, branding is no longer confined to messaging; it now informs architecture decisions and feature prioritization. The new partnership positions the three firms to respond to these changes with a single-source service approach.

The collaboration is launching with a defined slate of pilot projects and internal protocols. A review of the initial engagements is expected by the end of Q4 2025. Feedback from these early cases will inform the long-term structure of the partnership and determine the extent of expansion into new verticals or markets.

The companies involved are not disclosing financial terms or governance structures associated with the alliance. However, they confirmed that the partnership is exclusive for projects that meet jointly defined criteria.

More information is available on the Empyreal Infotech website: www.empyrealinfotech.com

Empyreal Infotech is a London-based custom software development company and app development company. It provides engineering solutions for businesses across sectors, offering backend systems, cloud-native apps, and mobile-first platforms. The company operates across multiple geographies and serves clients ranging from startups to enterprises.





