Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 10/2025





Transactions in the period 7 July 2025 to 11 July 2025

On 30 June 2025, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 16m during the period from 30 June 2025 to 11 March 2026, both dates included, as outlined in company

announcement no. 8/2025.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 7 July 2025 to 11 July 2025:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 60,000 10.40 623,930.40 7 July 2025 12,000 10.67 128,006.40 8 July 2025 12,000 10.60 127,195.20 9 July 2025 12,000 10.65 127,827.60 10 July 2015 11,000 10.87 119,614.00 11 July 2025 11,000 10.71 117,857.30 Total, 7 July 2025 to 11 July 2025 58,000 10.70 620,500.50 Total accumulated under the programme 118,000 10.55 1,244,430.90





With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 118,000 own shares, corresponding to 0.09% of the Company’s share capital.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

