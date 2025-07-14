Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Analysis Report 2025-2035 | Advancements in Anti-VEGF Therapies Emerges as a Treatment Game Changer

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing prevalence of intermediate age-related macular degeneration, coupled with an aging global population, is a key driver of the market. In addition to aging, risk factors such as genetics, smoking, and prolonged exposure to sunlight contribute to the disease's increasing incidence. As the population continues to age, the demand for effective treatments and diagnostic tools for intermediate age-related macular degeneration is expected to grow, driving market expansion.

As the global intermediate age-related macular degeneration market continues to grow, key trends such as advancements in early diagnostic technologies, the development of novel therapeutic approaches, and the increasing use of personalized treatments are expected to drive market expansion. The rising aging population and the growing awareness of the condition's impact on vision health are contributing to the higher demand for effective age-related macular degeneration treatments. Innovations in drug delivery systems, such as sustained-release intravitreal implants, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive therapies are expected to enhance treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction. Additionally, research into genetic and environmental factors is paving the way for more tailored therapeutic options.



The global intermediate age-related macular degeneration market is set for robust growth, fueled by technological innovations in diagnostics and treatment, a rising aging demographic, and a growing focus on improving vision health. As healthcare providers and researchers continue to develop more effective and personalized therapies, there will be substantial opportunities for both new and established market players to address the unmet needs of age-related macular degeneration patients, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life.



A critical development in the age-related macular degeneration market is the increasing use of anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) therapies. These treatments have shown significant efficacy in slowing the progression of wet age-related macular degeneration, and while their use in intermediate age-related macular degeneration is still under investigation, they are expected to play a role in preventing the advancement to more severe stages. The growing availability of novel therapies, including cell and gene therapies and other innovative drug candidates, is also contributing to the market's expansion.



In addition to pharmacological treatments, the use of advanced imaging technologies such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fundus autofluorescence (FAF) is revolutionizing the diagnosis and monitoring of intermediate age-related macular degeneration. These imaging tools allow for a detailed examination of the retinal layers, enabling early detection of disease progression before significant vision loss occurs. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the analysis of OCT and FAF images further enhances diagnostic precision, offering clinicians tools to predict disease progression and tailor treatment plans more effectively.



Moreover, the demand for vision rehabilitation services is rising as a means to help patients cope with the functional limitations imposed by intermediate age-related macular degeneration. These therapies, which focus on maximizing remaining vision and improving quality of life, are contributing to the market's growth. As research advances, the future of the intermediate age-related macular degeneration market holds promise for more targeted therapies and improved diagnostic tools, driving overall market expansion.



Despite the positive growth trajectory, several challenges continue to impact the global intermediate age-related macular degeneration market. One of the primary challenges is the high cost of advanced treatments, particularly anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) injections, represents a significant financial challenge for both patients and healthcare systems. Anti-VEGF therapies are used to treat a variety of retinal diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. These treatments aim to inhibit the growth of abnormal blood vessels in the retina, which can lead to vision loss if left untreated.



Moreover, the side effects of current therapies may pose a major barrier to market growth, one of the most common risks associated with anti-VEGF injections is eye infections, such as endophthalmitis. This condition, although rare, can lead to severe complications, including vision loss. The risk of infection is especially concerning since the injections involve introducing medication directly into the eye, making it an invasive procedure.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.4 Epidemiology of Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration

1.5 Clinical Trial Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Challenges

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Region, $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Key Findings

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.3.1 North America Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Country

2.1.3.1.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Key Findings

2.2.2 Market Dynamics

2.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.3.1 Europe Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Country

2.2.3.1.1 Germany

2.2.3.1.2 U.K.

2.2.3.1.3 France

2.2.3.1.4 Italy

2.2.3.1.5 Spain

2.3 Asia Pacific

2.3.1 Key Findings

2.3.2 Market Dynamics

2.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.3.1 Asia Pacific Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Country

2.3.3.1.1 Japan



3. Global Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Synergistic Activities

3.1.3 Business Expansions and Funding

3.1.4 Product Launches and Approvals

3.1.5 Other Activities

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.4 Key Personnel

3.2.5 Analyst View

Novartis AG

Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals





