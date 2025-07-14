Biscuits World Market Outlook 2025-2034: Major Brands Continue to Introduce Options Like Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Low-Calorie Biscuits, as Well as Innovations Fortified with Essential Vitamins and Minerals

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biscuits Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides extensive insights, including global biscuits market size and growth projections from 2024 to 2034, market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and a detailed analysis of 5 leading industry players. Region-specific examinations for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America are included, subdividing each by type, application, end-user, and country.

The global biscuits market, currently valued at USD 119.9 billion, is projected to escalate to USD 206.6 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

This market expansion is largely attributed to increasing consumer inclination towards snacks that are both convenient and indulgent. Biscuits, including both sweet and savory types, have cemented their place in global households, offering long shelf life and versatility that aligns with contemporary, hectic lifestyles that favor quick, satisfying meals.

The health and wellness movement significantly influence the biscuit market as consumers gravitate towards products boasting natural ingredients, whole grains, and reduced sugar levels. This consumer-driven demand has prompted many brands to introduce options like gluten-free, vegan, and low-calorie biscuits, as well as innovations fortified with essential vitamins and minerals. This diversification has helped retain a broad customer base, encompassing various dietary needs.

Despite robust growth, the market encounters challenges such as rising raw material costs, intensified competition from healthier alternatives, and shifting consumer preferences. Nonetheless, product innovation, strategic marketing, and expansion into burgeoning markets are anticipated to maintain positive growth trajectories.

Trends

Premium biscuit varieties gaining popularity.

High demand for healthier options like organic and gluten-free products.

Expansion of e-commerce channels for biscuit sales.

Emergence of innovative flavors and packaging.

Rise in portion-controlled, on-the-go packaging.

Drivers

Convenient snacks catering to busy consumers.

Heightened health awareness boosting better-for-you biscuits.

Rising incomes in emerging markets favoring branded biscuits.

Increasing global reach of international brands.

Challenges

Price volatility of key raw materials like flour and sugar.

Competition from healthier snacks and private labels.

Continuously changing consumer preferences.

Complex regulatory and labeling requirements internationally.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Crackers And Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits

Crackers And Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits By Source: Wheat, Oats, Millets

Wheat, Oats, Millets By Flavor Type: Plain, Chocolate, Sour Cream, Cheese, Spiced, Fruits And Nuts

Plain, Chocolate, Sour Cream, Cheese, Spiced, Fruits And Nuts By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, Other Channels

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, Other Channels By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

Who can benefit from this research?

Top management and strategists seeking data on sales and market potential from 2024 to 2034.

Product and sales managers looking to align offerings with market trends and consumer preferences.

Investors analyzing market prospects and strategic investment opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $119.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $206.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Universal Robina Corporation

Nestle S.A.

Mars Incorporated

Mondelez International Inc.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

Kellogg Company

Pladis Global

Lotte Corporation

The Hershey Company

ITC Limited

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Dali Foods Group Co. Ltd.

Britannia Industries Limited

United Biscuits (UK) Limited

Lotus Bakeries NV

Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd.

Pepperidge Farm Incorporated

Walkers Shortbread Ltd.

Arnott's Ltd.

Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG

Cremica Food Industries Limited

Leclerc Foods USA Inc.

Burton's Biscuit Company

Surya Food & Agro Ltd.

Ravi Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Anmol Industries Limited

Duke and Sons Pvt. Ltd.

C.A. Pillsbury and Company

Loacker S.p.A.

