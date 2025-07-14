Asset-based Lending Industry Worth $1.3 Trillion by 2030: Analysis of Investment Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Challenges, and the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset-based Lending - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Asset-based Lending was valued at US$701 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.3 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Asset-based Lending market.







The growth in the asset-based lending market is driven by rising demand for flexible financing, the increasing adoption of digital lending platforms, and expanding participation by SMEs. Economic uncertainty and tightening credit conditions have encouraged businesses to explore ABL as a reliable alternative to traditional bank loans. Technological advancements in asset valuation and monitoring have improved risk management, making ABL more attractive to lenders. Additionally, the proliferation of fintech platforms has democratized access to ABL, enabling businesses of all sizes to secure funding efficiently. These factors collectively underpin the rapid expansion of the asset-based lending market.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Inventory Financing segment, which is expected to reach US$560.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.1%. The Receivables Financing segment is also set to grow at 10.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $191 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.3% CAGR to reach $262.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Asset-based Lending Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Bank of America, Barclays Bank Plc, Berkshire Bank, Capital Funding Solutions Inc., CIT Group Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 48 companies featured in this Asset-based Lending market report include:

Bank of America

Barclays Bank PLC

Berkshire Bank

Capital Funding Solutions Inc.

CIT Group Inc.

Fifth Third Bank

HSBC Holdings PLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co

KeyCorp

Lloyds Banking Group

Porter Capital

Rabobank Australia

SLR Credit Solutions

TD Bank NA

Wells Fargo

The report analyzes the Asset-based Lending market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Type (Inventory Financing, Receivables Financing, Equipment Financing, Other Types); End-User (Large Enterprises End-User, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) End-User)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $701 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.3 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Asset-based Lending - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Flexible Financing Among Mid-Market Enterprises Drives Lending Uptake

Expansion of E-Commerce and Inventory-Based Business Models Supports Asset-Based Credit

Growth in Private Equity and Leveraged Buyouts Spurs Demand for Working Capital Financing

Increased Use of Receivables and Inventory as Collateral Enhances Loan Structuring

Technological Advancements in Asset Valuation and Tracking Improve Lending Efficiency

Rise of Alternative Lenders and Fintech Platforms Democratizes Access to Asset-Based Loans

Restructuring of Corporate Debt Amid Economic Cycles Fuels ABL Opportunities

Businesses Seeking Liquidity During Supply Chain Disruptions Turn to Asset-Based Lending

Global Expansion of Non-Bank Financial Institutions Supports ABL Market Growth

Sector-Specific ABL Solutions in Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Logistics Drive Diversification

Risk Management Technologies and Real-Time Monitoring Tools Reduce Lender Exposure

High Demand for Short-Term Bridge Financing Enhances Use of Asset-Based Credit

Customized Loan Structures Attract Capital-Constrained SMEs and Startups

Increased Acceptance of Intellectual Property and Digital Assets as Collateral Broadens Market

Rising M&A Activity and Corporate Turnarounds Accelerate Need for Structured ABL Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyf2i4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment