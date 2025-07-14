Medicated Skin Care Products Industry Outlook 2025-2030: Increased OTC Product Demand, Innovations in Formulations, and the Expansion of Online Retail Presents Investment Opportunities

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medicated Skin Care Products - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medicated Skin Care Products was valued at US$7.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Medicated Skin Care Products market.







The growth in the medicated skin care products market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing incidence of skin conditions, driven by factors such as pollution, lifestyle changes, and dietary habits, is propelling the demand for effective treatments. Secondly, advancements in dermatological research and pharmaceutical formulations are leading to the development of more targeted and efficient products. Thirdly, the growing consumer preference for self-medication and OTC treatments is increasing the accessibility and usage of medicated skin care products. Lastly, the expansion of online retail and direct-to-consumer channels is making it easier for consumers to access a wide range of specialized skin care solutions. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the medicated skin care products market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 715 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

Medicated Skin Care Products: An Introduction

Growing Prevalence of Skin Diseases and the Unmet Treatment Needs: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Skin Diseases Driving the Need for Medicated Skincare Products

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medicated Skin Care Domain to Have Real Moment with Innovation Focus

Select Recently Launched Innovative Skin Care Brands

Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products

Medical Skin Care Products Rank Better than Regular OTC Products

Growing Demand for Products with Visible Results to Push Growth

Rising Incidence of Skin Issues among Children Fuels Demand for Medicated Skincare Products

Increasing Incidence of Skin Cancer Spurs Demand for Dermatological Products

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Multiple Skin Changes During Cancer Treatment Offers Opportunities

Incidence of Different Types of Skin Cancer

Growing Prevalence of Psoriasis Widens the Demand

Rising Incidence of Eczema to Underpin Volume Growth

Increasing Focus on Wellness and Self-Care amidst Mounting Healthcare Costs Drive Healthy Market Growth

Health & Wellness Boosts Demand for Dermocosmetics

Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for Market Growth

Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive Demand for Medicated skin Care Products

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Age-Related Skin Changes: A Strong Growth Driver

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference

Growing Prominence of Personalized Skin Care Prescriptions Benefit Market Penetration

AI Skin Technology Opening New Opportunities for Ultra-Personalized Skincare Shopping

Medicated Skin Care Advancements DriveGrowth

Nano Gold Products Emerge for Combating Aging

Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Demand for Natural and Organic Products

Demand for Natural Ingredients for Cosmetic Products Surges

Surging Popularity of Multi-Functional Products Promote Market Expansion

Women: The Dominant Consumer Cluster for Skin Care Products

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Products

Gen Z Emerge as an Attractive Target

Focus Grows on Finding Alternatives to Hydroquinone for Pigment Control

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Skin Treatments Lends Traction to Market Demand

Growing Online Availability of Medical-Grade Products and Concerns

Increasing Environmental Pollution Drive Demand for Anti-Pollution Skin Care Products

