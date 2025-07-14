Sustainable Innovations in the 2025 Denim Industry: Technology and Eco-Friendly Practices Lead the Way

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denim Jeans - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Denim Jeans was valued at US$78.5 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$114.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Denim Jeans market.







The growth in the denim jeans market is driven by several factors. The enduring popularity of denim as a fashion statement and its versatility in styling contribute to its sustained demand. The rising disposable incomes and changing fashion trends, particularly among younger consumers, drive market growth as people seek to express their individuality through various denim styles. Technological advancements in fabric production and garment finishing have also fueled innovation in design and sustainability, attracting environmentally conscious consumers.

The expansion of online retail and e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of denim products, further boosting sales. Additionally, collaborations between denim brands and fashion designers, celebrities, and influencers have enhanced the appeal and visibility of denim jeans in the global market. These factors collectively highlight the dynamic evolution and continued relevance of denim jeans in the fashion industry.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Offline segment, which is expected to reach US$77 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.1%. The Online segment is also set to grow at 13% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $22.3 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9% CAGR to reach $25.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as 7 For All Mankind, Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited, Canatiba Denim Industry, Diesel S.p.A, Edwin Co. Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Denim Jeans Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 278 companies featured in this Denim Jeans market report include:

7 For All Mankind

Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited

Canatiba Denim Industry

Diesel S.p.A

Edwin Co. Ltd.

Gap Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.

Kontoor Brands, Inc.

Lee Cooper

Levi Strauss & Co.

Li & Fung Limited

Mavi Jeans

Nien Hsing Textile Co., Ltd.

Orta Anadolu

Pepe Jeans London

PVH Corp.

The Raymond Group

The report analyzes the Denim Jeans market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Sales Channel (Offline, Online); End-Use (Men, Women, Children)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 682 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $78.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $114.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Denim Jeans Continues to Remain an Evergreen Market

Global Economic Update

Denim Industry: Near term Challenges in Store

Focus on Sustainability on the Rise

Creative Business Models Emerge, Functional Fabrics Register Increasing Adoption

Denim Fabrics: A Primer

Standard Weights of Denim Fabrics Measured in Ounces per Square Yard, Grams per Running Meter, and Grams per Square Meter

Denim Jeans: The Primary Application of Denim

History of Denim Jeans

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape

China: Leading Denim Weaver

India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants

Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production

Competitive Landscape

Denim Jeans - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion in Denim Jeans Market

Denim Enters Dynamic Times with Innovations to Push Sustainability Score

Manufacturers Focus on Sustainable Production Innovations

Advanced Processing to Cut Waste

Circular Denim Emerging As a New Trend in Fashion Industry

Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and Sustainable Denims

Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims

Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative

Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability

Acknowledging the 'Green' & 'Sustainability' Trends, Denim Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production

Latest Developments in Denim Fabrics

Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim, Accelerates Market Growth

Denim Jeans Styles in Trend

Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal Style Maintains Growth Momentum

World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim Products Owned by Consumer

World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim Jeans Owned by Consumer

Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption

Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well

Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women (In %)

New Generation Consumers Redefine Trends and Styles in Men's Denim

Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear

Distressed Jeans and Jeggings in Vogue

Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity

Hunt for the Right Fit Continues

Denim Trends based on Size

Online Evolves as an Attractive Retail Channel

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025

Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators

Innovations Drive Market Dynamism

Game-Changing Fiber Blends & Yarn Innovations

Key Innovative Style Trends in the Global Denim Sector over the Years

Issues & Challenges

Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes

Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market

Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Large Base of Millennials

Rising Living Standards

