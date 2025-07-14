Plus-Size Clothing Strategic Business Report 2025: Rise in Plus-Size Teen and Youth Demographics Strengthens Need for Age-Appropriate, Trend-Focused Apparel

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plus-Size Clothing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Plus-Size Clothing was valued at US$314.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$375.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Plus-Size Clothing market.







The growth in the plus-size clothing market is driven by several factors, including rising consumer demand for size inclusivity, increased brand participation, and advancements in fashion technology. One of the primary drivers is the shift in societal attitudes toward body diversity and self-acceptance. As more consumers embrace their natural body shapes, brands are under increasing pressure to provide stylish and high-quality clothing that caters to all sizes.



Another key factor is the economic potential of the plus-size market. Studies indicate that plus-size consumers represent a significant portion of the global fashion industry's revenue, yet many brands have historically overlooked this segment. Recognizing this untapped opportunity, both established and emerging brands are launching size-inclusive collections, expanding their size ranges, and investing in marketing strategies tailored to plus-size consumers.



Additionally, technological advancements in fashion retail are enhancing the plus-size shopping experience. AI-driven sizing algorithms, 3D body scanning, and augmented reality (AR) fitting rooms are reducing the challenges associated with inconsistent sizing and fit issues. The integration of these technologies is improving customer satisfaction and reducing return rates, making the shopping experience more seamless and efficient.



The plus-size fashion industry is also benefiting from increasing representation in media and entertainment. More plus-size models, celebrities, and influencers are being featured in advertising campaigns, movies, and runway shows, normalizing diverse body types in the mainstream fashion industry. This heightened visibility is encouraging consumers to explore and invest in plus-size fashion without the stigma traditionally associated with extended sizing.



As brands continue to prioritize inclusivity, innovation, and accessibility, the plus-size clothing market is poised for substantial growth. With ongoing shifts in fashion trends, sustainability efforts, and digital retail innovations, the industry is set to redefine the future of size-inclusive fashion, ensuring that all consumers have access to stylish, well-fitting apparel.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Casual segment, which is expected to reach US$112.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Sportswear segment is also set to grow at 3.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $85.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.8% CAGR to reach $74.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Plus-Size Clothing Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Adidas AG, Anthropologie, ASOS Curve, Capri Holdings Limited, Eloquii and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 44 companies featured in this Plus-Size Clothing market report include:

Adidas AG

Anthropologie

ASOS Curve

Capri Holdings Limited

Eloquii

Fashion to Figure

Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M)

Lane Bryant

MANGO

Maurices

Nike, Inc.

Nordstrom, Inc.

Old Navy (Gap Inc.)

PUMA SE

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Target Corporation

Torrid Inc.

Ulla Popken

Under Armour, Inc.

Walmart Inc.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $314.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $375.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Plus-Size Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Body Positivity Movement and Size-Inclusive Campaigns Expand Addressable Market Opportunity for Plus-Size Clothing

Mainstream Fashion Embrace of Size Diversity Throws the Spotlight on Inclusive Apparel Design and Marketing

Shift Toward Custom-Fit and Adaptive Apparel Strengthens Business Case for Personalized Plus-Size Clothing Lines

Surge in E-Commerce and Virtual Fitting Technology Drives Adoption of Plus-Size Fashion in Digital Retail Channels

Rising Plus-Size Representation in Media and Influencer Marketing Spurs Demand for Trend-Driven Styles

Expansion of Athleisure and Activewear Segments Accelerates Demand for Performance-Ready Plus-Size Apparel

Growing Acceptance of Diverse Body Types Across Cultures Propels Global Growth of Plus-Size Fashion Markets

Technological Innovations in Fabric Stretch, Breathability, and Support Enhance Appeal of Plus-Size Garments

Increasing Focus on Functional Design Features for Larger Bodies Strengthens Consumer Loyalty and Retention

Growth of Direct-to-Consumer Brands Specializing in Extended Sizes Creates Competitive Disruption in Traditional Retail

Rise in Plus-Size Teen and Youth Demographics Strengthens Need for Age-Appropriate, Trend-Focused Apparel

Customization and On-Demand Production Models Improve Inventory Efficiency and Expand Style Variety in Plus-Size Lines

Growing Focus on Inclusive In-Store Experiences and Sizing Availability Enhances Retail Footprint Effectiveness

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qihdva

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment