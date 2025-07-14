Move-to-Earn (M2E) Fitness Apps Market Growth and Investment Opportunities 2025-2030: Blockchain and NFTs Shape the Landscape

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Move To Earn Fitness Apps - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Move To Earn Fitness Apps was valued at US$649.9 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Move To Earn Fitness Apps market.







The growth in the move-to-earn fitness app market is driven by several factors, including the rising popularity of blockchain technology, the increasing demand for digital fitness solutions, and the gamification of health and wellness. The expansion of Web3 and DeFi ecosystems has provided a strong foundation for M2E apps, attracting a diverse user base that includes both fitness enthusiasts and crypto investors. The integration of NFTs and in-app marketplaces has further boosted user engagement, as players can earn, buy, and trade digital assets.

The global focus on health and wellness, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, has driven more people to seek innovative fitness solutions that align with their digital lifestyles. Additionally, corporate wellness programs and fitness partnerships are incorporating M2E apps into employee engagement initiatives, increasing market penetration. As blockchain adoption grows and fitness gamification evolves, the move-to-earn fitness app market is expected to witness sustained expansion, revolutionizing the way people stay active and earn rewards.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the iOS Platform segment, which is expected to reach US$1.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.2%. The Android Platform segment is also set to grow at 14.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $177.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.1% CAGR to reach $379.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Move To Earn Fitness Apps market report include:

ASICS Corporation

Charity Miles LLC

DietBet (WayBetter Inc.)

Dotmoovs

Evidation Health, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Fitmint

Genopets

GOQii

HealthyWage LLC

Higi SH LLC

Map My Fitness (Under Armour)

MyFitnessPal, Inc.

Polar Electro Oy

Step App

STEPN

Sweatcoin

Vitality Group International, Inc.

WillowTree, Inc.

Winwalk

The report analyzes the Move To Earn Fitness Apps market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Platform (iOS Platform, Android Platform, Other Platforms); Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices); Payment Model (Freemium Model, One Time Purchase Model, Subscription Model)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $649.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Growth in the Move To Earn Fitness Apps Market

Surge in Consumer Demand for Gamified Fitness Solutions Expands Market Opportunity for Move To Earn Fitness Apps

Rise in Health-conscious Millennials and Gen Z Populations Accelerates Adoption of Fitness Tracking Apps with Rewards Systems

The Growing Popularity of Wearable Fitness Devices and Smartwatches Strengthens the Case for Move To Earn Fitness Apps Integration

Increasing Use of Social Media to Share Fitness Achievements Fuels Market Demand for Socially-Engaged Fitness Apps

Expansion of Corporate Wellness Programs and Employee Health Incentives Drives Adoption of Move To Earn Fitness Apps in Organizations

Technological Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Enhance Personalization Features in Move To Earn Fitness Apps

The Growing Demand for Sustainable and Healthy Lifestyle Choices Propels Growth in Fitness Apps Offering Reward-based Systems

Surge in Online Fitness Communities and Virtual Competitions Increases the Appeal of Reward-based Fitness Tracking Apps

Rising Awareness of Mental Health Benefits from Physical Activity Expands the Addressable Market for Fitness and Wellness Apps

Increasing Integration of Move To Earn Fitness Apps with Diet and Nutrition Platforms Generates Cross-industry Growth

The Trend of Hybrid Work Environments Spurs Adoption of Move To Earn Fitness Apps for Remote and Home-based Workers

Regulatory Support for Healthy Lifestyle Promotions in Workplaces Strengthens Demand for Move To Earn Fitness Solutions

The Growth of Subscription-based Models and Freemium Offerings Drives the Profitability of Move To Earn Fitness Apps

Growth in Fitness Influencers and Online Health Coaches Boosts Popularity and Trust in Move To Earn Fitness Apps

Innovations in Gamification Features, Including Leaderboards and Challenges, Propel Engagement with Move To Earn Fitness Apps

The Growing Popularity of Health Data Monetization Creates New Business Models for Move To Earn Fitness Apps

Rising Focus on Preventive Healthcare and Chronic Disease Management Drives Adoption of Fitness Apps with Reward Programs

Consumer Demand for Holistic Wellness Solutions Strengthens the Business Case for Integrating Fitness Apps with Sleep, Meditation, and Stress Management

Increasing Availability of Data and Analytics in Fitness Apps Enhances Consumer Decision-making and Drives Growth in the Market

