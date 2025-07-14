Military Vehicle Sustainment Market Trends and Investment Opportunities by Country 2025-2030

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Vehicle Sustainment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Military Vehicle Sustainment was valued at US$17.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$21.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Military Vehicle Sustainment market.







The growth in the military vehicle sustainment market is driven by increasing defense expenditures, fleet modernization programs, rising demand for predictive maintenance, and enhanced battlefield mobility requirements. As military forces worldwide continue to engage in multi-domain operations, ensuring the reliability and longevity of ground-based assets remains a top priority.



One of the primary growth drivers is the growing focus on operational readiness and mission effectiveness. Military engagements often require sustained deployment of vehicles in challenging environments, making continuous maintenance and repair capabilities essential. Defense agencies are investing in sustainment solutions that allow vehicles to operate efficiently over extended periods, reducing downtime and improving battlefield survivability.



The integration of AI and data analytics in vehicle sustainment is another major driver. Governments and defense organizations are increasingly adopting AI-powered predictive maintenance systems to enhance fleet performance, reduce unplanned downtime, and optimize logistics. These technologies provide real-time insights into vehicle health, allowing defense agencies to shift from reactive to proactive maintenance strategies, ultimately lowering lifecycle costs.



Military fleet expansion and modernization efforts are also fueling market growth. Many countries are upgrading their armored vehicle fleets with new-generation platforms while simultaneously sustaining older models. Sustainment programs for legacy vehicles ensure that existing assets remain combat-ready even as new vehicles are introduced into service. Additionally, hybrid propulsion systems and electric military vehicles are emerging trends, necessitating new sustainment approaches tailored to advanced powertrain technologies.

The rising emphasis on modular and easily upgradable vehicle designs is another factor contributing to market growth. Modern military vehicles are being designed with modular architectures that allow for faster component swaps, software updates, and system enhancements. This modularity simplifies maintenance, reduces repair costs, and extends the operational life of military assets.



Finally, increased military engagements in remote and expeditionary operations are driving demand for self-sustaining maintenance solutions. Deployments in austere environments require rugged, mobile repair stations, autonomous diagnostic tools, and on-site 3D printing capabilities to ensure that vehicles remain functional without reliance on traditional supply chains. Defense agencies are investing in portable sustainment technologies to enhance the resilience of military forces in contested or inaccessible regions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Field Level Maintenance segment, which is expected to reach US$15.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.7%. The Depot Level Maintenance segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.5% CAGR to reach $4.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Military Vehicle Sustainment Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coverage of players such as American Rheinmetall, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., Flensburger Fahrzeugbau, General Dynamics Corporation and more.

Some of the 43 companies featured in this Military Vehicle Sustainment market report include:

The report analyzes the Military Vehicle Sustainment market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Sustainment Phase (Field Level Maintenance, Depot Level Maintenance); End-Use (Air Force End-Use, Army End-Use, Navy End-Use, Other End-Uses)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Military Vehicle Sustainment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Geopolitical Tensions and Rising Defense Budgets Propel Growth in Military Vehicle Sustainment

Increased Deployment in Harsh Terrains Strengthens Business Case for Robust Sustainment Solutions

Shift Toward Hybrid and Electric Military Vehicles Drives Adoption of Next-Gen Maintenance Protocols

Demand for Extended Vehicle Lifecycles Spurs Innovation in Predictive Maintenance Technologies

Integration of AI and IoT in Fleet Management Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Real-Time Diagnostics and Telematics Generate Demand for Smart Sustainment Platforms

Cybersecurity Threats in Military Platforms Throw the Spotlight on Secure Sustainment Solutions

Automation of Maintenance Processes Accelerates Demand for Digital Twin and Robotics Applications

Modular Vehicle Design Trends Strengthen Business Case for Scalable Sustainment Programs

Rising Emphasis on Interoperability Drives Adoption of Standardized Sustainment Architectures

Aging Vehicle Fleets Sustain Growth in Aftermarket Parts and Refurbishment Services

Global Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Missions Propel Demand for Agile Sustainment Solutions

