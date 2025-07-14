UFLY Capital Delivers 6.25% Net Return and 20.05% Annualized IRR in H1 2025, Surpassing S&P 500 and Bitcoin

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFLY Capital is proud to report a strong performance for the first half of 2025, achieving a net return of 6.25% (after management fees) and an annualized internal rate of return (IRR) of 20.05% as of June 30. This performance notably outpaced key benchmarks, including the S&P 500 (+4.21%) and Bitcoin (~+7.5%).

Founded by the co-founders of UXLINK along with a group of seasoned investors and entrepreneurs, UFLY Capital—through its venture arm UFLY Labs—is committed to supporting the UXLINK ecosystem and advancing early-stage innovation across blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).

H1 2025 Highlights:

Successfully completed full regulatory compliance and CIMA registration

and Maintained high-conviction, long-term positions in Bitcoin (BTC) , AI , and UXLINK

, , and Employed a barbell strategy across traditional finance, including strategic allocations to U.S. and Hong Kong equities , USD-denominated bonds , and gold

, , and Invested in 23 high-potential Web3 and AI projects —with 60% having conducted token generation events (TGEs) and 40% currently listed on top-tier exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Bybit, UPbit, and Bithumb

—with and such as Leveraged the UXLINK global community to provide a robust ecosystem advantage and accelerate portfolio growth





Strategic Outlook for H2 2025:

Continued strategic exposure to Bitcoin and UXLINK , with a focus on selective primary market opportunities

and , with a focus on selective primary market opportunities Increased allocations toward Nasdaq-listed technology stocks and high-growth Hong Kong tech equities

and Strengthened support for XerpaAI , a next-generation AI platform designed to scale emerging tech ventures

, a next-generation AI platform designed to scale emerging tech ventures Ongoing investments in high-yield, long-duration USD bonds to ensure stable cash flow, coupled with expanded gold holdings to mitigate inflation risk





“UFLY Capital remains committed to disciplined investing with a focus on innovation, compliance, and sustainable value creation,” said Neal Wong,Co founder and Limited Partner, uflycapital “We continue to position ourselves at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and traditional finance, leveraging global communities and market insight to drive long-term performance.”

For media inquiries or additional information,



Please contact:

https://www.uflycapital.com/

ir@uflycapital.com



Media Contact:



Rachita Chettri

rachita@mediax.agency

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c36b1b4-4290-4b35-ac89-adaa02d59f6b