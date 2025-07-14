Festi hf.: Buyback program week 28

In week 28 2025, Festi purchased in total 150,000 own shares for total amount of 44,250,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 28 8.7.2025 12:12:50 50.000 294 14.700.000 28 9.7.2025 14:43:33 50.000 294 14.700.000 28 11.7.2025 11:16:45 50.000 297 14.850.000 150.000 44.250.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 411,226 own shares or 0.13% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 315,000 own shares for 91,275,000 ISK and holds today 561,226 own shares or 0.18% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).