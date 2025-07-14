Gluten-Free Products Insights Report 2025 | Market to Reach $16.18 Billion by 2031 with General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Kellanova, Dr. Schar, Barilla, Siete Food, and Ecotone Leading

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-Free Products Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Bakery Products, Snacks & RTE Products, Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, Pasta & Noodles, and Others), By End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gluten-Free Products market showcased growth at a CAGR of 8.94% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 8.10 billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 16.18 billion in 2031.

This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The global gluten-free products market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, driven by a combination of health awareness, dietary preferences, and increasing incidences of gluten-related disorders. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their dietary choices, leading to a surge in demand for gluten-free alternatives. This trend is not limited to individuals with celiac disease or gluten intolerance but extends to those seeking healthier lifestyles. The perception that gluten-free products are healthier, aid in digestion, and contribute to weight management has further fueled this demand.



Regionally, the Americas dominate the gluten-free products market, with North America accounting for the largest share. This dominance is attributed to the high prevalence of celiac disease, increased health consciousness, and the presence of major market players. The United States, in particular, has seen a substantial rise in gluten-free product consumption, supported by widespread availability in retail outlets and aggressive marketing strategies. Europe follows closely, with countries like the UK, Germany, and Italy experiencing growing demand due to heightened awareness and improved labeling regulations. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market, driven by urbanization, changing dietary habits, and a growing middle-class population seeking premium health products. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are witnessing increased adoption of gluten-free diets, influenced by both health trends and Western dietary patterns.



The market segmentation of gluten-free products encompasses various product types and distribution channels. In terms of product types, bakery products hold a significant share, including bread, cakes, and cookies, catering to the staple dietary habits of many consumers. Dairy and dairy alternatives have also gained traction, offering options like lactose-free milk and plant-based substitutes. Snacks, including chips and bars, provide convenient gluten-free options for on-the-go consumption. Pasta, a staple in many cuisines, has seen innovations with rice, corn, and quinoa-based alternatives. Other products, such as sauces and condiments have expanded the gluten-free portfolio, ensuring a comprehensive range for consumers.



Distribution channels play a crucial role in the accessibility and availability of gluten-free products. Supermarkets and hypermarkets remain the primary channels, offering a wide variety of products under one roof, enhancing consumer convenience. Online retail has experienced exponential growth, especially post-pandemic, providing consumers with the ease of browsing and purchasing from home. Specialty stores cater to niche markets, offering curated gluten-free selections and personalized services. Other channels, including pharmacies and health stores, contribute to the distribution network, ensuring that gluten-free products reach diverse consumer bases.



The competitive landscape of the gluten-free products market is characterized by the presence of both multinational corporations and emerging local players. Key industry participants include General Mills Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg Co., Dr. Schar AG / SPA, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Siete Foods (PepsiCo, Inc.), and Ecotone.

These companies have invested heavily in research and development to innovate and expand their gluten-free product lines. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions have been instrumental in strengthening their market positions. For instance, the acquisition of gluten-free brands by major food companies has allowed for broader distribution and increased consumer reach. Additionally, marketing campaigns emphasizing health benefits and taste improvements have played a pivotal role in attracting a wider consumer base.



In conclusion, the global gluten-free products market is poised for continued growth, driven by health trends, regional expansions, diversified product offerings, and strategic industry initiatives. As consumer awareness and demand evolve, the market is expected to adapt and innovate, ensuring sustained development and profitability.



