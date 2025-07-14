Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) Market Analysis Report 2025-2035 | Long-Acting Therapies, AI Diagnostics, and Personalized Medicine Set to Redefine the Future Landscape

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Treatment Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wet age-related macular degeneration market is experiencing robust growth, driven by an aging population, increasing awareness about the condition, and advancements in treatment options. Wet age-related macular degeneration represents a major challenge for healthcare systems globally, as it significantly impacts the quality of life and imposes a high burden on individuals and economies.

As the wet age-related macular degeneration market continues to evolve, emerging trends such as the development of long-acting therapies, the integration of advanced diagnostic technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) for early detection, and the increasing focus on personalized medicine will shape its future trajectory. The growing demand for more affordable, effective, and accessible wet age-related macular degeneration treatments, particularly in underserved regions with limited healthcare infrastructure, will create significant opportunities for market expansion.

The global wet age-related macular degeneration market is on track for continued growth, driven by the aging population, increasing awareness of wet age-related macular degeneration, and the development of more effective and comfortable solutions. The ongoing advancements in product technology and the expansion of care options will continue to shape the market's future.

Key therapeutic approaches for wet age-related macular degeneration include anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) therapies, photodynamic therapy, and laser surgeries, with the anti-VEGF drugs holding the largest market share due to their proven efficacy in halting or slowing disease progression. Furthermore, emerging treatments, including cell and gene therapy and stem cell therapy, are gaining attention as potential future solutions.



The most significant driver for the wet age-related macular degeneration market is the aging global population. As people live longer, the incidence of age-related eye conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration, increases. Age-related macular degeneration is most common in individuals aged 65 and older, and as the world's elderly population continues to grow, particularly in developed nations, the number of wet age-related macular degeneration cases rises. The UN projects that the number of people aged 80 and older will increase from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million by 2050, leading to a larger patient pool for wet age-related macular degeneration treatments.



Technologies such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fundus photography have greatly enhanced the ability to detect wet age-related macular degeneration at an early stage. Early diagnosis allows for timely intervention, helping to slow disease progression and improve patient outcomes. The adoption of advanced diagnostic tools in clinics and hospitals is driving market growth by enabling healthcare providers to identify patients who would benefit from anti-VEGF therapies or other treatments.



The wet age-related macular degeneration market is indeed growing due to increasing awareness, technological advances in treatments, and an aging global population. However, the combination of high treatment costs, side effects, limited access to care, and the ongoing challenge of offering curative treatments are significant factors restricting the market's potential. Companies in the sector need to focus on reducing the cost of treatment, improving patient adherence, and advancing research to provide long-term and potentially curative therapies for Wet AMD. Addressing these challenges will be key to unlocking the market's full growth potential.



Some of the major players in the global wet age-related macular degeneration market, such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd, and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., are continuously innovating to improve the effectiveness and comfort of wet age-related macular degeneration products. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce new, technologically advanced solutions that cater to market growth. With a strong emphasis on user-friendly and environmentally sustainable products, these companies are shaping the future of wet age-related macular degeneration while enhancing their market positions globally.



The competitive landscape of the global wet age-related macular degeneration market is diverse, with numerous players across different regions offering a wide range of products. As consumer preferences shift towards more discreet, comfortable, and affordable solutions, the wet age-related macular degeneration market will continue to evolve, fostering new opportunities for both established and emerging companies.



