Rani Therapeutics and ProGen Announce Late Breaking Presentation at ENDO 2025 Demonstrating Bioequivalence of Novel, Bispecific GLP-1/GLP-2 Receptor Agonist Delivered Orally via RaniPill Compared to Subcutaneous Delivery 

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that it will present preclinical data on the RaniPill® capsule at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting (ENDO 2025) taking place July 12-15 in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Oral Delivery of a Bispecific GLP-1/GLP-2 Receptor Agonist (PG-102) via a Robotic Pill (RT-114) Achieves Bioequivalence to Subcutaneous Injection in Canines

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session Title: Adipose Tissue, Appetite, and Obesity: From Breakthroughs to Real-World Challenges: Navigating Weight Loss, Regain, and Therapeutic Advances II

Session Date & Time: July 14, 2025 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM PT

Poster Number: MON-691

Presenting Author: Anvesh Dasari, PhD

The abstract presented at ENDO 2025 is available on the Endocrine Society website.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com