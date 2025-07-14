Next-Gen Feedstocks for Sustainable Chemicals Market Analysis Report 2025-2034 | Neste and Enerkem are Leading Efforts in Waste-to-chemical Technologies

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Gen Feedstocks for Sustainable Chemicals Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next-gen feedstocks for sustainable chemicals market is forecast to reach $2.13 billion by 2034 from $532.8 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7%

The global next-gen feedstocks for sustainable chemicals market is experiencing significant transformation as industries increasingly embrace sustainable practices and circular economy principles. This market focuses on the development and utilization of alternative raw materials such as biomass, waste, and captured carbon dioxide to produce chemicals, polymers, and fuels.





Key factors driving market growth include growing environmental concerns, tightening regulations on emissions, and heightened consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Companies are under pressure to shift from traditional fossil-based feedstocks to renewable and circular alternatives. Technological advancements in areas like carbon capture, chemical recycling, and synthetic biology are enabling the efficient conversion of waste and other unconventional materials into valuable chemicals.



Major companies, such as Neste and Enerkem, are leading efforts in waste-to-chemical technologies, underscoring the growing importance of sustainable feedstock solutions. However, challenges such as the high cost of bio-based feedstocks, scalability issues, and infrastructure gaps persist. Despite these hurdles, the market presents considerable opportunities for innovation, especially as industries continue to align with sustainability goals and advance new technologies. The transition to next-gen feedstocks is seen as a crucial step in building a sustainable future for the chemicals industry.



Market Lifecycle Stage



The next-gen feedstocks for sustainable chemicals Market is currently in the growth stage of its lifecycle. While the concept of sustainable feedstocks is not new, the market has seen a rapid increase in investments, technological advancements, and commercial interest in recent years. This growth is largely driven by the urgent need to transition away from fossil-based resources toward renewable and circular alternatives due to mounting environmental concerns and stricter regulations.



Technological innovations in areas such as bio-based chemicals, chemical recycling, and carbon capture are making these feedstocks more viable for large-scale production. Additionally, corporate sustainability commitments and rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products are propelling the adoption of next-gen feedstocks across various industries.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights gathered from primary experts.



The next-gen feedstocks for sustainable chemicals market comprises key players who have established themselves thoroughly and have the proper understanding of the market, accompanied by start-ups who are looking forward to establishing themselves in this highly competitive next-gen feedstocks for sustainable chemicals market. With the growth in advancements in recycling technologies among the nations, more players will enter the global next-gen feedstocks for sustainable chemicals market with each passing year.

Demand Drivers and Limitations

The following are the demand drivers for the global Next-Gen Feedstocks for Sustainable Chemicals market:

Growing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-friendly Products

Increasing Regulatory Pressure for Sustainable Practices

The global Next-Gen Feedstocks for Sustainable Chemicals market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High Production Costs of Bio-based Feedstocks

Limited Recycling Infrastructure

Next-Gen Feedstocks for Sustainable Chemicals Market Segmentation

End-User: The Chemicals and Petrochemicals is one of the prominent application segments in the global next-gen feedstocks for sustainable chemicals market.

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Energy

Paper and Pulp

Building and Construction

Others

Feedstock: The global next-gen feedstocks for sustainable chemicals market is estimated to be led by the Bio-based Feedstock segment in terms of type.

Bio-based Feedstock

Lignocellulosic

Non-Lignocellulosic

Municipal Waste

Agricultural and Forestry Waste

Carbon Capture and Utilization

Others

Region: In the next-gen feedstocks for sustainable chemicals market, North America is anticipated to gain traction in terms of Next-Gen feedstocks production, owing to the continuous growth in the adoption of sustainable chemicals and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.

North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

Rest-of-the-World - South America and Middle East and Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $532.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2130 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Stakeholder Analysis

Use Case

End User and Buying Criteria

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory & Policy Impact Analysis

Technological Innovations

Green chemistry principles

Circular economy approaches

Advanced recycling technologies

Electrification of chemical processes

Digitalization and AI in chemical design

Synthetic biology and metabolic engineering

Patent Analysis

Start-Up Landscape

Investment Landscape and R&D Trends

Future Outlook and Market Roadmap

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Global Pricing Analysis

Industry Attractiveness

Competitive Landscape

NatureWorks LLC

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Drax Group PLC

Enerkem

Genan Holding A/S

Neste Oyj

Poet, LLC

Resourceco

Sustainable Feedstocks Group Overview Top Products/Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers Key Personnel Analyst View Market Share



