WTW’s Willis appoints Adrian Cousins as Head of London Market Claims

LONDON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business, (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the appointment of Adrian Cousins as Head of London Market Claims.

In this new role, Cousins will be responsible for overseeing and implementing key aspects of Willis’ global claims strategy, including strategic engagement with London market insurers, reinsurers, adjusters and law firms.

Cousins will report to Neil Harrison, Global Head of Claims, who commented:

“We're continuously evolving our approach to the delivery of claims services and solutions, leveraging our specialty and scale for the benefit of our clients. Achieving our goals in this critical area of the Willis client value proposition requires proven leadership, technical expertise and strong market relationships. Adrian has delivered outstanding outcomes for Willis clients for many years and we look forward to him now taking on these broader responsibilities as part of our Global Claims Leadership Group.”

In addition to the Head of London Market Claims role, Cousins will continue to serve as Head of Claims for FINEX in GB, Western Europe and internationally, reporting to Jeremy Wall, Global Head of FINEX.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Media contacts

Lauren David

Lauren.david@wtwco.com

+44 7385947619