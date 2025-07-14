Ascentage Pharma Announces Proposed Top-Up Placement

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascentage Pharma Group International Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPG; HKEX: 6855) (“Ascentage” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs in cancers, announced that Dajun Yang Dynasty Trust, an affiliate of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dajun Yang, M.D., Ph.D. (the “Vendor”), proposes to offer ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company (the “Placement Shares”) in an offshore transaction outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), subject to market conditions and other factors (the “Offshore Placement”). At the time of the closing of the Offshore Placement, the Vendor would subscribe for, and the Company would issue to the Vendor new ordinary shares of the Company (the “Replacement Shares”) at the same number as the number of the Placement Shares offered in the Offshore Placement and at the same price per share as the price per share for the Placement Shares. The closing of the transaction involving the issuance of the Replacement Shares will be subject to customary closing conditions and take place after the closing of the Offshore Placement. In connection with the Offshore Placement, the representatives in the Company’s U.S. initial public offering in January 2025 waived a lock-up restriction with respect to the Placement Shares held by the Vendor.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds resulting from the Offshore Placement, followed by the issuance of the Replacement Shares (the “Offering Proceeds”) for commercialization efforts, including expanding coverage and improving patient access, global clinical development to advance the core pipeline candidates of the Company, as well as infrastructure and working capital to strengthen global operations.

The Placement Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws nor does the Offshore Placement require registration in Hong Kong or elsewhere. They may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. They will not be offered to any members of the “public” (within the meaning of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance, Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, in the United States, Hong Kong, or elsewhere, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This press release contains information about the pending Offshore Placement, and there can be no assurance that the Offshore Placement will be completed.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International, Inc.

Ascentage Pharma Group International, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPG; HKEX: 6855) (“Ascentage Pharma” or the “Company”) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs in cancers. The company has built a rich pipeline of innovative drug candidates that includes inhibitors targeting key proteins in the apoptotic pathway, such as Bcl-2 and MDM2-p53 and next-generation kinase inhibitors.

The lead asset, olverembatinib, is the first novel third-generation BCR-ABL1 inhibitor approved in China for the treatment of patients with CML in chronic phase (CML-CP) with T315I mutations, CML in accelerated phase (CML-AP) with T315I mutations, and CML-CP that is resistant or intolerant to first and second-generation TKIs. It is covered by the China National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). The Company is currently conducting an FDA-cleared, global registrational Phase III trial, or POLARIS-2, of olverembatinib for CML, as well as global registrational Phase III trials for patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL and SDH-deficient GIST patients.

The second lead asset, lisaftoclax, is a novel Bcl-2 inhibitor for the treatment of various hematologic malignancies. The NDA for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory CLL and SLL just received approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The Company is currently conducting 4 global registrational Phase III trials: the GLORA study of lisaftoclax in combination with BTK inhibitors in patients with CLL/SLL previously treated with BTK inhibitors for more than 12 months with suboptimal response; the GLORA-2 study in patients with newly diagnosed CLL/SLL; the GLORA-3 study in newly diagnosed, elderly and unfit patients with AML; and the GLORA-4 study in patients with newly diagnosed higher risk MDS.

Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Ascentage Pharma has built a portfolio of global intellectual property rights and entered into global partnerships and other relationships with numerous leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, such as Takeda, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, and Innovent, in addition to research and development relationships with leading research institutions, such as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Mayo Clinic, National Cancer Institute and the University of Michigan. For more information, visit https://ascentage.com/

