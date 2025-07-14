ENT3 Launches Web3 Concert Platform Presale: Tokenized Holograms, Real-World Venues, and Passive Rewards

Dubai, UAE, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The Future of Concerts is On-Chain



ENT3 is revolutionizing the live entertainment industry by merging real world concerts, holograms, blockchain technology, and immersive digital experiences. ENT3 is thrilled to announce its presale is officially live now.



Why ENT3? Capturing a Multi-Billion Dollar Shift



The global live event industry is valued at over $30 billion annually, yet remains largely untouched by the innovations of Web3.



Passive RewardsENT3 is introducing a groundbreaking approach: investing in real world assets including commercial ventures, real estate, and physical infrastructure all powered by DAO governance. These investment opportunities are curated and made available on the website for all verified token holders to vote on.



If the DAO community prefers, they can vote to roll over funds to build a larger investment pool for bigger acquisitions or long term asset plays. Whether purchasing land for permanent festival venues, acquiring equity in entertainment related startups, or funding cutting edge physical experiences, the DAO will drive the vision and stakers will reap the returns.







Holograms



ENT3 is redefining the future of live entertainment through a revolutionary fusion of holographic performers and real world artists brought to life with cutting-edge projecting.



As part of the ENT3 platform, each hologram performer functions not only as a virtual concert experience but also as a revenue generating asset.



Investors can purchase fractional ownership of individual holograms and earn returns through diversified income streams. These virtual entities operate autonomously or as extensions of real artists/AI and are deployed across immersive concerts, and digital arenas.



Onboard Your Venue to ENT3Venue owners and event organizers can now plug directly into the ENT3 ecosystem. From neighborhood concert halls to large-scale arenas, ENT3 enables venues to host Web3-powered events without any technical complexity. Whether you’re hosting music festivals, comedy shows, or cultural experiences, ENT3 provides the infrastructure to increase visibility, boost revenue, and create unforgettable fan moments all backed by blockchain transparency.







ENT3’s token presale is now live



● How to Participate: Visit ent3live.com or follow the pinned tweet at @ENT3Live to join the presale.



● Pricing & Tiers: Multiple tiers exist, offering early-bird pricing and bonus token allocations.



● Use of Funds: Proceeds will support product development, artist partnerships, growth marketing, and infrastructure improvements.



Token Name: ENT3



Presale Price: 1 ENT3 = $0.25 (Stage 1)



Total Supply: 30,000,000



Use Cases: Ticketing, staking, DAO voting, access pass



We’re not just building a platform,” said Nathan, founder of ENT3. “We’re building a new financial engine for artists and fans to co-own the future of entertainment.”



To learn more about how ENT3 is transforming the concert industry, visit their website at https://ent3live.com/



Website: https://ent3live.com



Telegram: https://t.me/ENT3Live



Discord: https://discord.gg/ent3live



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

