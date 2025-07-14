Obesity Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2025 | Pfizer and Eli Lilly Lead the Charge in Cutting-Edge Obesity Research

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Obesity Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2025" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Obesity Drug Pipeline Insight Report gives comprehensive insights into obesity therapeutics currently undergoing clinical trials. It covers various aspects related to the details of each of these drugs under development for obesity.

The Obesity Drug Pipeline Insight Report provides a strategic overview of the latest and future landscape of treatments for obesity. It provides necessary information for making informed investment decisions along with research, development, and strategic planning efforts. The stakeholders will benefit from the essential insights into obesity collaborations, regulatory environments, and potential growth opportunities.

The obesity report assessment includes the analysis of over 100 pipeline drugs and 50+ companies. The obesity pipeline landscape will include an analysis based on efficacy and safety measure outcomes published for the trials, including their adverse effects on patients suffering from the condition, and alignment with obesity treatment guidelines to ensure optimal care practices.

With rising prevalence, there is a growing focus on developing better therapies and innovative obesity drug candidates. Advances in obesity therapeutics, including novel mechanisms targeting appetite regulation and metabolism, are driving growth in the market. Increased research investments, regulatory support, and the demand for effective treatments are expected to accelerate the development of obesity therapeutic products in the coming years.

Obesity Drug Pipeline Outlook



Obesity is a complex chronic disease characterized by excessive body fat accumulation. It typically occurs due to an imbalance between calorie intake and energy expenditure, influenced by genetics, sedentary behavior, poor nutrition, and hormonal imbalances. Environmental factors and psychological stress may also contribute. This condition increases the risk of various health complications, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.



Obesity treatment approaches include lifestyle modifications, medical interventions, and surgical options. It begins with a personalized plan focusing on balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and behavioral therapy. Healthcare providers may prescribe medications to regulate appetite or metabolic function. In severe cases, bariatric surgery may be recommended to facilitate significant weight loss and improve overall health outcomes.

Competitive Dynamics



The report for the obesity drug pipeline covers the profile of key companies involved in clinical trials and their drugs under development. It provides a detailed obesity therapeutic assessment, analyzing the competitive dynamics of the clinical trial landscape.



Obesity Epidemiology



The global obesity epidemic continues to rise. A 2022 published in The Lancet reported over 1 billion people living with obesity. In 2023, CDC data showed obesity rates exceeding 35% in 23 states of the United States. In England (2023-24), childhood obesity rates increased slightly in younger children but declined in older ones. India had 70 million obese adults in 2022, while Japan's male obesity rate stood at 31.5% in 2023.

Obesity Pipeline Assessment Segmentation, By Phases



The report covers phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, and early-phase drugs. The coverage includes an in-depth analysis of each drug across these phases. According to analysis, phase II covers a major share of the total obesity clinical trials.



Obesity Pipeline Assessment Segmentation, By Drug Classes



The drug molecule categories covered under the obesity pipeline analysis include small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, RNA-based therapies, gene therapies, and others. The obesity report provides a comparative analysis of the drug classes for each drug in various phases of clinical trials for obesity.

Obesity Emerging Drugs Profile



This section covers the detailed analysis of each drug under multiple phases, including phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, and emerging drugs for obesity. It includes product description, trial ID, study type, drug class, mode of administration, and recruitment status of obesity drug candidates.



Drug: IBI362



IBI362 being developed by Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., is undergoing a Phase III clinical trial to assess its efficacy and safety in adults with obesity. It is a long-acting synthetic peptide analogue targeting GLP-1 and glucagon receptors, enhancing glucose control and promoting significant weight loss. The study, involving approximately 462 participants, is expected to conclude by September 2025.



Drug: Petrelintide



Petrelintide, backed by Zealand Pharma, is an investigational long-acting amylin analogue developed for obesity and overweight patients with weight-related comorbidities. Administered once weekly via subcutaneous injection, Petrelintide enhances satiety by working on amylin receptors and restoring leptin sensitivity, distinguishing it from GLP-1 receptor agonists. This Phase II trial is evaluating its effect on body weight, safety, and tolerability.

Key Questions Answered

Which companies/institutions are leading the obesity drug development?

Which company is leading the obesity pipeline development activities?

What is the current obesity commercial assessment?

What are the opportunities and challenges present in the obesity drug pipeline landscape?

Which company is conducting major trials for obesity drugs?

Which companies/institutions are involved in obesity collaborations aimed at providing enhanced therapeutic alternatives for patients?

What are the geographies covered for clinical trials in obesity?

