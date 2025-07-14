GLP-1 Agonists Drug Pipeline Analysis Market Report 2025 | Next-generation GLP-1 Agonists Pave the Way for Diabetes and Obesity Management

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GLP-1 Agonists Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2025" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GLP-1 Agonists Drug Pipeline Insight Report gives comprehensive insights into GLP-1 agonists therapeutics currently undergoing clinical trials. It covers various aspects related to the details of each of these drugs under development for GLP-1 agonists. The GLP-1 agonists report assessment includes the analysis of over 100 pipeline drugs and 50+ companies.

The GLP-1 Agonists Drug Pipeline Insight Report provides a strategic overview of the latest and future landscape of treatments for GLP-1 agonists. It provides necessary information for making informed investment decisions along with research, development, and strategic planning efforts. The stakeholders will benefit from the essential insights into GLP-1 agonists collaborations, regulatory environments, and potential growth opportunities.

GLP-1 agonists are a drug class that mimic the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone, which regulates blood sugar and appetite. The GLP-1 agonists pipeline landscape will include an analysis based on efficacy and safety measure outcomes published for the trials, including their adverse effects on patients suffering from the condition, and alignment with GLP-1 agonists treatment guidelines to ensure optimal care practices. They are widely used in type 2 diabetes treatment and have shown significant cardiovascular benefits. GLP-1 agonist therapeutic products, such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, are advancing with dual and triple agonist mechanisms. The focus on weight management and cardiometabolic health is expected to drive substantial market growth in the coming years.

GLP-1 Agonists Drug Pipeline Outlook



GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) agonists are a class of drugs that mimic the GLP-1 hormone, which regulates blood sugar and appetite. These agents stimulate insulin secretion, suppress glucagon release, and slow gastric emptying. They are primarily peptide-based and engineered for prolonged activity, improving metabolic control in patients with diabetes and obesity.



GLP-1 agonists are widely used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) by enhancing insulin response and reducing postprandial glucose levels. They are also approved for weight management in obesity by promoting satiety and reducing calorie intake. There is ongoing research on exploring their potential in cardiovascular diseases and neurodegenerative disorders, thereby, expanding their therapeutic applications beyond diabetes.

GLP-1 Agonists - Pipeline Assessment Segmentation, By Phases



The report covers phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, and early-phase drugs. The coverage includes an in-depth analysis of each drug across these phases. According to analysis, phase II covers a major share of the total GLP-1 agonists clinical trials.



GLP-1 Agonists - Pipeline Assessment Segmentation, By Drug Classes



The drug molecule categories covered under the GLP-1 agonists pipeline analysis include peptides, small molecules, mRNA-based therapies, and antibody-based therapies. The GLP-1 agonists report provides a comparative analysis of the drug classes for each drug in various phases of clinical trials for GLP-1 agonists. Some of the approved GLP-1 agonists are Dulaglutide (Trulicity), Exenatide (Byetta), Exenatide extended-release (Bydureon), Liraglutide (Victoza), Lixisenatide (Adlyxin) and Semaglutide injection (Ozempic).



GLP-1 Agonists Clinical Trials Therapeutic Assessment - Competitive Dynamics



The report for the GLP-1 agonists drug pipeline covers the profile of key companies involved in clinical trials and their drugs under development. It provides a detailed GLP-1 agonists therapeutic assessment, analyzing the competitive dynamics of the clinical trial landscape.

GLP-1 Agonists - Emerging Drugs Profile



This section covers the detailed analysis of each drug under multiple phases, including phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, and emerging drugs for GLP-1 agonists. It includes product description, trial ID, study type, drug class, mode of administration, and recruitment status of GLP-1 agonists drug candidates.



Drug: Tirzepatide



Tirzepatide, sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, is a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist designed to regulate metabolism through peripheral organs and the central nervous system. The ongoing Phase III SURPASS-CVOT trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tirzepatide, compared to dulaglutide in patients with Type 2 diabetes and high cardiovascular risk. This study aims to provide insights into diabetes treatment and the role of GIP in its pathogenesis.



Drug: GZR18



GZR18, developed by Gan and Lee Pharmaceuticals, USA, is currently undergoing a Phase II trial to assess its efficacy and safety for weight management in obese or overweight individuals. GZR18, a novel GLP-1 analog, has demonstrated promising pharmacokinetics, glucose-lowering effects, and weight reduction potential in preclinical models. This study is evaluating 24, 36, and 48 mg doses of GZR18 (Q2W) against placebo and 15 mg tirzepatide (QW).

Key Questions Answered in the GLP-1 Agonists - Pipeline Insight Report

Which companies/institutions are leading the GLP-1 agonists drug development?

What is the efficacy and safety profile of GLP-1 agonists pipeline drugs?

Which company is leading the GLP-1 agonists pipeline development activities?

What is the current GLP-1 agonists commercial assessment?

What are the opportunities and challenges present in the GLP-1 agonists drug pipeline landscape?

Which company is conducting major trials for GLP-1 agonists drugs?

Which companies/institutions are involved in GLP-1 agonists collaborations aimed at providing enhanced therapeutic alternatives for patients?

What are the geographies covered for clinical trials in GLP-1 agonists?

Key Players Involved in GLP-1 Agonists Clinical Trials

Eli Lilly and Company

Rose Pharma Inc.

Biomed Industries, Inc.

Gan and Lee Pharmaceuticals, USA

Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Nanexa AB

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Chongqing Peg-Bio Biopharm Co., Ltd.

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

GLP-1 Agonists Drug Pipeline - Late-Stage Products (Phase III and IV) (Top Drugs)

Drug: Tirzepatide

Drug: Insulin Degludec/liraglutide Injection

GLP-1 Agonists Drug Pipeline - Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) (Top Drugs)

11.2.1 Drug: GZR18

Drug: Bremelanotide with Tirzepatide

Drug: ROSE-010 99 mcg

GLP-1 Agonists Drug Pipeline - Early-Stage Products (Phase I) (Top Drugs)

Drug: NEX-22A

GLP-1 Agonists Drug Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment



By Phase

Late-Stage Products (Phase 3 and Phase 4)

Mid-Stage Products (Phase 2)

Early-Stage Products (Phase I)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

By Drug Class

Peptides

Small Molecules

mRNA-based Therapies

Antibody-Based Therapies

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

