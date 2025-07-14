From Near-Miss to Vision Zero: Miovision Empowers Cities to Act Before Crashes Happen

KITCHENER, Ontario, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miovision, a recognized global leader in smart mobility and infrastructure innovation, is helping cities around the world shift from reactive to proactive road safety with its new Continuous Safety Monitoring (CSM) solution. This transformative technology delivers 24/7, privacy-safe near-miss data, empowering urban traffic agencies to pinpoint high-risk intersections, understand root causes, and implement data-driven safety improvements that protect all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

Annually, approximately 42,0001 people die in traffic-related incidents across Canada and the United States. Despite major investments in road safety, traditional crash-based approaches remain slow and outdated, often relying on data that lags by three to six years. Miovision CSM changes the game by enabling cities to act before tragedy strikes.

“Our Continuous Safety Monitoring solution is more than a tool; it’s a paradigm shift,” said Kurtis McBride, Co-Founder and CEO of Miovision. “We’re empowering municipal traffic engineers, Vision Zero leaders, and safety planners to see what used to go unnoticed. Instead of taking years to analyze crash reports following an incident, CSM allows them to act faster and validate improvements iteratively before tragedies happen.”

Miovision Continuous Safety Monitoring enables cities to:

Detect and analyze near-miss events between vehicles or vehicles and other road users in real time

Prioritize safety improvements based on the likelihood and severity of an incident

Continuously track the safety impact of new infrastructure

Provide actionable data analytics across all road users—vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians



Unlike one-time studies, Miovision’s solution uses existing camera infrastructure to deliver ongoing, cost-effective monitoring, providing long-term value and a measurable return on investment.

In one recent application, the City of Bellingham, Washington, leveraged Miovision’s CSM solution to proactively address road safety challenges as part of its Holly Street pilot project. By collecting real-time near-miss data, city engineers were able to identify high-risk conflict zones, particularly vehicle-cyclist interactions at right-turn intersections, before serious collisions occurred. After addressing them, the continuous data allowed Bellingham to evaluate a new infrastructure design, revealing a 33% increase in bicycle ridership, an 87% bike lane utilization rate. Coupled with strong community engagement efforts, Bellingham used Miovision’s technology not just for analysis, but to foster transparency and accelerate progress on its Vision Zero goals.

CSM in Action: Key Features

Near-miss conflict detection using Miovision cameras

using Miovision cameras Kinetic risk model that assesses speed, angle, time, and user type

that assesses speed, angle, time, and user type Dashboards and visualizations to track trends, performance, and root causes

to track trends, performance, and root causes 90-day clip storage for before-and-after evaluations

for before-and-after evaluations Multi-modal coverage including red-light running, jaywalking, and signal compliance



An Immediate Vision Zero Enabler

With thousands of intersections already equipped with Miovision hardware, cities can deploy CSM rapidly as an additional platform, in many cases without any new equipment and all new installations can be done without the need to tear up roads. This scalable approach helps turn Vision Zero from a long-term aspiration into a near-term reality.

About Miovision

Miovision supports nearly 7,000 customers across 68 countries, detecting over 77 billion vehicles and 3 billion pedestrians and cyclists, helping cities improve safety and traffic flow.

We are a trusted leader in providing innovative solutions to today’s and tomorrow’s traffic challenges, with a focus on improving road safety. By helping cities shift from reactive to proactive management, Miovision is committed to creating safer streets for all road users.

